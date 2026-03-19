San Francisco, CA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger, a press release distribution service purpose-built for SEO and AI search visibility, today announced that it was awarded the number one ranking in G2's Results Index for Best Press Release Distribution Services for Spring 2026, earning a score of 9.06 out of 10. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, and the Results Index ranking is based entirely on verified feedback from real users on the impact of Press Ranger's press release distribution.

Press Ranger Named Best Press Release Distribution Service for Results in G2's Spring 2026 Report on Press Release Distribution

This recognition places Press Ranger ahead of every other product evaluated in the category. The Results Index score is calculated using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings across several results-oriented dimensions: likelihood to recommend, whether the product meets requirements, estimated return on investment, and additional performance factors. Press Ranger scored highest across all of these areas, earning the top overall position for press release distribution services.

The ranking arrives at a time when the press release distribution market is shifting. Legacy PR wires have long operated on enterprise pricing models, often requiring annual contracts with minimums in the thousands of dollars and charging extra for images, word count, links, and geographic reach. On the lower end of the market, budget wires offer distribution at a fraction of the cost but with little visibility or measurable impact. Press Ranger was built to fill the gap between those two extremes, offering wholesale pricing, transparent fees with no hidden costs, and guaranteed placements on major news outlets.

Press Ranger is also the only press release distribution service to offer AIWire™ technology, which guarantees indexing in AI-powered platforms including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and Gemini. As more buyers and researchers turn to AI chatbots for discovery, AIWire™ gives Press Ranger customers a distribution channel that most competitors do not yet offer.

To qualify for inclusion in the Results Index, a product must receive a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the results-related questions featured in G2's review form. The cutoff date for the Spring 2026 report was February 17, 2026. Press Ranger not only met these thresholds but outperformed every other qualifying product in the category.

"We built Press Ranger because we were tired of watching founders and small teams get priced out of real media coverage. Being ranked number one by the people who actually use these tools every day is the best validation we could ask for," said Press Ranger founder Steve Beyatte.

"Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to Press Ranger for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users."

"Being included in a G2 Report is more than a badge, it's proof that a product is delivering meaningful impact for real customers," said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. "Congratulations to Press Ranger for earning this recognition through the authentic voice of their users."

Press Ranger also earned the number one position in G2's Small-Business Results Index for Press Release Distribution in the same Spring 2026 cycle, with a score of 8.98, reinforcing the platform's performance across different business segments. The consistency of these results across both the overall and small-business indexes reflects that Press Ranger delivers measurable value regardless of company size, a direct result of its no-contract, transparent pricing model that makes professional-grade distribution accessible to teams of all sizes.

Unlike legacy PR wires that bundle distribution behind enterprise sales calls and annual commitments, Press Ranger operates on a self-serve model with simple, upfront pricing. The platform requires no long-term contracts and no annual commitments. Press Ranger is also the only wire service in its category to offer guaranteed placement outcomes, giving customers confidence in what they are paying for before they pay for it.

The G2 Results Index is issued quarterly as significant review data is collected, and products are re-evaluated each cycle. The Spring 2026 report reflects the most current wave of verified user feedback available.

For more information about Press Ranger's G2 Results Index ranking, visit G2's Spring Report on Results for Press Release Distribution Services.

About Press Ranger

Press Ranger builds modern, AI-first PR software and press release distribution that helps founders, marketers, and communications teams increase brand awareness, SEO, and AI search visibility.

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