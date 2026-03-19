DP World’s Vancouver Terminal Posts Record Throughput in 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World’s terminal at Vancouver recorded their highest container volumes in 2025, supporting the Port of Vancouver’s strongest year on record and reinforcing Canada’s Pacific gateway as a critical link in the country’s evolving trade diversification strategy.

DP World’s Vancouver terminal handled 975,727 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025, up 23% year-on-year and the highest throughput in the terminal’s history.

These figures come as Vancouver Fraser Port Authority reported record overall cargo volumes in 2025, underscoring the growing importance of the West Coast trade gateway in connecting Canadian businesses to global markets.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Canada’s Pacific gateway plays a vital role in keeping supply chains moving and ensuring Canadian businesses can reach international markets. The record volumes at our Vancouver terminal reflect both strong customer demand and the continued importance of reliable port infrastructure for Canada’s trade diversification and economic growth.”

Located within Canada’s largest port, DP World’s Vancouver terminal helps connect Canadian businesses to more than 170 international markets annually, supported by critical intermodal links through rail and road connections across North America.

The Vancouver terminal has undergone significant modernization in recent years, including the over CAD$600 million Centerm Expansion Project, which increased the terminal’s annual container capacity by approximately 60% to 1.5 million TEUs. The upgrades enable the facility to handle larger vessels and higher cargo volumes while improving operational efficiency. The terminal is also advancing lower-emission port operations through expanded electrification initiatives, shore power infrastructure, and a pilot project testing a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG).

Supporting Canada’s Trade Diversification

DP World’s Vancouver terminal supports the efficient movement of imports and exports — from consumer goods and industrial materials to Canadian products bound for global markets.

“Strong ports and efficient supply chains are fundamental to Canada’s ability to compete in global markets,” Smith added. “By continuing to invest in infrastructure, innovation, and operational efficiency, we are helping Canadian businesses access new opportunities around the world while strengthening the country’s overall trade resilience.”

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159



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About DP World



DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.



WE MAKE TRADE FLOW