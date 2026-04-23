DP World Inaugurates Posorja Terminal Expansion, Boosting Ecuador’s Global Trade Capacity

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has inaugurated a major expansion at its Posorja terminal, part of a USD $190 million private investment that strengthens Ecuador’s trade infrastructure and enhances its position as a key gateway on South America’s Pacific coast.

The project extends the terminal’s quay to 700 meters (an addition of 232.5 meters) enabling the simultaneous handling of two post-Panamax vessels at full capacity. By the end of 2026, the berth will reach 800 meters in length, increasing annual throughput capacity to 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The expansion will improve Ecuador’s connectivity to global shipping routes and reduce logistics costs for exporters.

The inauguration ceremony also marked another key milestone, with DP World and the Ecuadorian Navy laying the foundation stone for a new Naval Station in Posorja. The facility, developed in partnership with the Navy, will support maritime security through enhanced control, surveillance, and protection of Ecuador’s aquatic spaces, reinforcing DP World’s long-term commitment to the country.

Key features of the expansion include:

Increased throughput capacity to 1.4 million TEUs

Ability handle two ultra-large container vessels up to 400 meters in length

Dual-berth operations that reduce congestion and improve vessel turnaround times

Deployment of two fully electric Super Post-Panamax quay cranes, additional rubber-tired gantry cranes, and expanded reefer capacity

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, said: “The opening of the expanded berth marks a significant step forward for Ecuador’s trade future. By enabling larger vessels and improving connectivity, Posorja is strengthening its position as a world-class deepwater port and creating new opportunities for exporters to access global markets.”

The project incorporate 194 piles, including 21 equipped with Living Seawalls technology designed to promote marine biodiversity. The expansion includes new and modern port equipment, such as two fully electric Super Post-Panamax quay cranes featuring 68-meter outreach – the longest in Ecuador – and 85-ton lifting capacity. Delivered in September 2025, the cranes are now operational and capable of handling next-generation vessels of up to 24,000 TEUs.

The berth expansion builds on DP World’s broader investment in Ecuador, including the development of the Posorja deep-water port, a 21-kilometer access road, and a dedicated maritime channel for large vessels.

The terminal is a key economic driver, supporting nearly 10,000 direct and indirect jobs since its development. It currently employs around 800 people, with more than half of the workforce drawn from local communities including Posorja, El Morro, Playas and Isla Puná, and over 21% female representation.

Recognized by the World Bank as among the most efficient ports in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Port of Posorja plays a critical role in supporting Ecuador’s export economy, particularly in agriculture, seafood, and manufacturing.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33bc4f39-bee4-4927-b78c-8703fca012d9.