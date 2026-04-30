DP World Unlocks $2.4BN Annual Export Opportunity for the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New independent research has found that DP World’s Caucedo Port plays a significant role in driving economic growth, employment and trade connectivity across the Dominican Republic, supporting $269 million in GDP and nearly 5,000 jobs nationwide. The research also highlights the port’s role in unlocking future trade growth, with exports projected to increase significantly over the coming decade.

The research was conducted by Oxford Economics, a leading independent economic advisory firm, using operational data from DP World alongside national and regional economic modelling to assess the direct and indirect contribution of DP World’s operations.

Key findings from the research include:

Economic contribution: DP World’s operations at Caucedo supported $269 million in the Dominican Republic’s economy in 2024.

DP World’s operations at Caucedo supported $269 million in the Dominican Republic’s economy in 2024. Total trade handled: $13.3 billion in 2024.

$13.3 billion in 2024. Trade and connectivity: Improved connectivity linked to Caucedo is projected to increase annual goods exports by up to $2.4 billion by 2035.

Improved connectivity linked to Caucedo is projected to increase annual goods exports by up to $2.4 billion by 2035. Jobs: The port supported approximately 5,000 jobs nationwide, including 2,870 in Greater Santo Domingo.

The port supported approximately 5,000 jobs nationwide, including 2,870 in Greater Santo Domingo. Productivity and value creation: Each job supported by the port generates around $90,000 in economic value, significantly above the sector average.

Each job supported by the port generates around $90,000 in economic value, significantly above the sector average. Inclusion: Around 25% of jobs linked to the port are held by women, with more than 650 roles supported for young people.





As one of the country’s most important logistics hubs, Caucedo handles a significant share of containerised trade and connects the Dominican Republic to key markets across the Americas. Strengthening export connectivity and expanding access to skilled employment opportunities will be critical to sustaining economic growth and ensuring more people benefit from trade.

This momentum is supported by DP World’s recent $760 million agreement with the Government of the Dominican Republic to expand Caucedo’s port capacity and Free Trade Zone. The project is expected to attract up to $3.9 billion in foreign direct investment and drive $4 billion in manufacturing output, positioning the country as a leading nearshoring and trade hub for the Americas.

Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer, DP World Americas, said: “This research demonstrates how investment in trade infrastructure can deliver tangible benefits for economies and communities. This is a pivotal moment for the Dominican Republic as it strengthens its position as a nearshoring and logistics hub for the Americas. At Caucedo, our focus is not only on enabling trade, but on creating skilled jobs, strengthening connectivity and supporting long-term growth for the Dominican Republic.”

The full report, The DP World Effect – Dominican Republic, provides detailed analysis of GDP contribution, job creation and long-term trade growth potential.

Notes to Editors

Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics is the world's leading independent economic advisory firm. Covering over 200 countries, 100 industrial sectors and 8,000 cities and regions, we provide insights and solutions that empower clients to make informed decisions faster in an increasingly complex and uncertain world. For more information, visit https://www.oxfordeconomics.com/

Methodology

Oxford Economics conducted a socioeconomic impact assessment of DP World’s operations across seven ports and terminals, drawing on detailed operational, financial and workforce data provided by DP World. The analysis combined economic impact modelling with econometric analysis to assess both the economic footprint of port operations and their wider catalytic effects on productivity and trade.

To measure the economic footprint of DP World’s port operations, Oxford Economics collected detailed operational, financial and workforce data provided by DP World. These inputs were used to estimate gross value added (GVA) contributions to GDP, employment impacts and government revenues, capturing the direct activity generated by port operations as well as indirect supply chain effects and induced impacts supported through employee wage spending. The economic footprint results were modelled using Oxford Economics’ Business Economic Impact Calculator (BEIC), which incorporates national and subnational input-output tables across 185 countries to trace how business expenditure flows through supply chains and supports economic activity across the economy.

In addition, Oxford Economics assessed the wider economic benefits associated with improved maritime connectivity. Using econometric analysis, the study examined how stronger integration into global shipping networks—measured using UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI)—is associated with higher productivity and export competitiveness over the long term. The models control for other economic drivers to isolate the relationship between connectivity and economic performance, providing an evidence-based estimate of the broader catalytic impacts of DP World's port infrastructure.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

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