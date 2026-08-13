DP World Expands Integrated Logistics Services Across Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has expanded its Integrated Logistics Services (ILS) offering across Canada, bringing together its network of ports, terminals, freight forwarding, transportation, warehousing and digital logistics into a single end-to-end supply chain solution.

The enhanced offering provides customers with one accountable logistics partner to manage cargo from origin to destination through a single commercial relationship. Customers benefit from one account manager, one contract, one bill of lading, and one invoice, simplifying operations while improving visibility, coordination, and supply chain performance.

The expanded offering also introduces new multimodal transportation options through DP World’s Salish Sea Gateway, combining short-sea barge services with trucking, rail, drayage, and inland logistics. This integrated model provides greater routing flexibility, improves supply chain resilience, and creates opportunities to reduce congestion and emissions by shifting more freight to marine transport.

The expanded offering is powered by Oracle Transportation Management (OTM), providing customers real-time shipment visibility, digital connectivity through API and EDI integrations, advanced analytics, and access to leading tracking platforms, including Cargoes Flow, Project44, and FourKites.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Customers are looking for a simpler, more connected way to move cargo across increasingly complex supply chains. Our expanded Integrated Logistics Services offering brings more of our network together under one commercial model, making it easier to do business with DP World while strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of Canada's supply chains.”

DP World successfully completed its first integrated customer shipment under the expanded ILS offering on July 5, demonstrating the seamless coordination of multiple logistics services through a single customer experience.

The shipment moved from Mississauga, Ontario, to Coquitlam, British Columbia, combining local less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, rail, and final-mile LTL delivery under a single bill of lading. By coordinating three transportation providers through one integrated solution, DP World simplified execution for the customer while reducing emissions by leveraging rail for the long-haul portion of the journey.

The shipment demonstrates how DP World's integrated logistics network connects marine terminals, inland transportation, warehousing, and freight forwarding through one coordinated solution, helping customers improve efficiency, increase resilience, and better navigate an increasingly complex global trade environment.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.