Parker University Named an “Opportunity College & University” in 2025 Carnegie Classification

Dallas, Texas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX — [Date] — Parker University has been newly recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching in its 2025 Student Access and Earnings Classification as a “Higher Access, Higher Earnings” institution, earning designation as an Opportunity College & University.

This prestigious designation recognizes institutions that both expand access to higher education and deliver strong post-graduation earnings outcomes, placing Parker University among a select group of universities that create meaningful economic mobility for their graduates.

The classification, introduced by the Carnegie Foundation and the American Council on Education in 2025, evaluates how effectively colleges provide access to students and how successful those students are financially after graduation.

The Carnegie Student Access and Earnings Classification evaluates how effectively institutions provide educational opportunities to students from lower socioeconomic and historically underrepresented backgrounds, while also measuring how well graduates earn competitive wages relative to peers in their geographic region.

For Parker University, the designation highlights the institution’s commitment to preparing students for career success, leadership in healthcare, and real-world impact.

“This recognition reinforces Parker University’s mission to provide students with access to high-quality education that leads directly to meaningful careers and long-term professional success,” said Dr. Jayne Moschella, Executive Vice President and Provost of Parker University.

The Carnegie classification also provides benchmarking data that allows institutions to compare outcomes with similar universities across the country. By identifying institutions that successfully combine access with strong economic outcomes, the framework highlights strategies that support student success and advance educational opportunity nationwide.

“This designation is a strong external validation of Parker’s mission and the outcomes our students achieve,” Dr. Moschella added. “It reflects our continued focus on providing accessible, career-focused education that supports economic mobility and long-term professional success for our graduates.”

Parker University offers a wide range of healthcare and professional degree programs designed to prepare graduates for leadership in fields such as chiropractic, neuroscience, human performance, diagnostic imaging, nutrition, and business.

Through its emphasis on innovation, hands-on clinical training, and career-ready education, Parker continues to expand opportunities for students seeking to build meaningful careers in healthcare and related industries.

About Parker University

Founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker as Parker College of Chiropractic, Parker University is the fastest-growing college in Dallas and the fourth-fastest-growing in Texas. Today, Parker serves more than 2,300 students and offers more than 25 accredited degree programs and certificates.

The university’s flagship Doctor of Chiropractic program is home to the second-largest chiropractic cohort in the world. Parker continues to lead in innovation with advanced degrees in Clinical Neuroscience, Strength and Human Performance, and Functional Nutrition.

Parker University recently opened its state-of-the-art Human Performance Center, led by Dr. Andy Galpin, and is preparing to launch additional board-approved academic programs.

The university has received multiple recent recognitions, including:

Best Online Colleges in Texas for 2026 — University Magazine

— University Magazine Best Online Master’s Program in Strength and Human Performance — EduMed.org

— EduMed.org Best Online Master’s Program in Nutrition — EduMed.org

— EduMed.org Best Online Master of Public Health Program for 2026 — Forbes

Learn more at www.parker.edu.

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