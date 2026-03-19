Three CPAmerica Firms Recognized Among Accounting Today’s Fastest-Growing Firms

Gainesville, Florida, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting Today, the premier publication of the certified public accounting industry, has named three CPAmerica, Inc. member firms to the Fastest-Growing Firms list — which combines their Top 100, the Regional Leaders, and the annual "Ones to Watch" list.

“We are thrilled to see three CPAmerica member firms recognized among Accounting Today’s Fastest-Growing Firms,” said Grace Horvath, President & CEO of CPAmerica. This achievement reflects each firm’s strategic focus, commitment to innovation, and dedication to delivering exceptional client service. Their impressive growth is the result of strong leadership and teams that consistently pursue excellence. We congratulate Stephano Slack, LMC Advisors, and DMJPS on this well-deserved recognition and we are proud to support their continued success as part of the CPAmerica community.”

CPAmerica has 90 member firms located across the United States. Among the distinguished professionals recognized as a Fastest-Growing Firm are the following CPAmerica members:

Stephano Slack, headquartered in Wayne, Penn., has been ranked 14 out of the 26 firms recognized.

LMC Advisors, headquartered in New York, N.Y., has been ranked 16 out of the 26 firms recognized.

DMJPS, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., has been ranked 18 out of the 26 firms recognized.





For more information on Accounting Today’s 2026 Fastest-Growing Firms, please visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/list/the-2026-fastest-growing-accounting-firms.





About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

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