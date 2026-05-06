Gainesville, FL, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









CPAmerica Welcomes SAPRO as a New Preferred Provider Offering Accounting Workforce Solutions to Members

Gainesville, Fla. (May 6, 2026) – CPAmerica, Inc. is pleased to welcome SAPRO as a new Preferred Provider for the association, expanding the organization’s roster of trusted resources available to its members.

SAPRO is a leading provider of accounting workforce and offshore talent solutions, helping firms scale efficiently and strengthen their assurance, tax, client accounting services (CAS), and advisory capabilities. Combining technology, processes and access to highly skilled professionals located in key global markets, SAPRO enables firms to augment internal teams, manage workloads more effectively, and support sustainable growth.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing firm operations, SAPRO’s solutions offer flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency. Firms that partner with SAPRO gain access to experienced professionals across assurance, tax, CAS, and sustainability services, along with the ability to adjust capacity based on evolving client needs.

“We’re proud to partner with CPAmerica as a Preferred Provider and support its members with scalable, high-quality workforce solutions,” said Dario Grassini, Co-CEO of SAPRO. “Firms today are under increasing pressure to do more with less - our goal is to provide them with the talent, flexibility, and operational support they need to grow sustainably, maintain quality, and better serve their clients. We look forward to working closely with CPAmerica members to help them navigate capacity challenges and unlock new opportunities.”

SAPRO joins over 70 CPAmerica Preferred Providers, selected for the authentic value they provide to CPAmerica members.

“We are pleased to welcome SAPRO as CPAmerica’s newest Preferred Provider,” said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. “SAPRO’s workforce solutions complement our existing resources by helping firms scale strategically, improve operational efficiency, and better serve their clients. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing practical, forward-thinking solutions that address the real challenges our members face.”

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

About SAPRO:

SAPRO is a global provider of accounting workforce and offshore talent solutions, helping accounting firms scale efficiently and enhance service delivery across assurance, tax, client accounting services (CAS), and advisory. By connecting firms with highly skilled professionals in key international markets, SAPRO enables flexible resourcing, improved turnaround times, and cost-effective growth. With a focus on quality, integration, and long-term partnership, SAPRO supports firms in building resilient, future-ready operations. Learn more at www.sapro.com.

Attachments