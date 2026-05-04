Excellence Across the States: 88 CPAmerica CPAs Named to Forbes Best-In-State List
Gainesville, Florida, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighty-eight CPAs from CPAmerica member firms were recognized on Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Best-In-State CPAs, which highlights more than 1,000 of the top professionals across all 50 states. According to Forbes, the America’s Best-In-State CPAs list was developed exclusively by its editorial team. Candidates were selected through a combination of industry insider interviews, outside nominations, editorial research, and input from an independent advisory board of accomplished CPAs.
"Seeing our membership represented so strongly on this list and in even greater numbers than last year is a true testament to the caliber of professionals within CPAmerica," said CPAmerica president & CEO, Grace Horvath. "These CPAs exemplify what it means to lead with integrity and purpose, and their recognition by Forbes reflects the exceptional standard our member firms uphold every day."
According to Forbes' website, nominees were rated in 10 weighted categories, including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, thought leadership and community service. The CPAs with the highest scores made the final list.
CPAmerica has nearly 90 member firms located across the United States. Among the distinguished professionals recognized by Forbes are the following CPAmerica members:
- Richard Craig, managing partner at 415 Group, headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
- Teresa Ferruzzo, partner at ABIP, headquartered in Houston, Texas
- Cheri Walker and Holly Ferguson, managing partner and principal, respectively, at ARB, headquartered in Portland, Maine
- John Lauseng, Tracy Allen, Diana Strassmaier, and Joshua Vannetti, CEO, partner, partner, and director of valuation services, respectively, at Aldrich Advisors, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Ore.
- Corey Savoie and Caterina Mozingo, shareholder and partner, respectively, at Aldridge, Borden, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala.
- Leslie C. Daane, director at Barnard, Vogler & Co., headquartered in Reno, Nev.
- Brad Beasley and Dahlia Garcia, leading partner and partner, respectively, at Beasley Mitchell, headquartered in Las Cruces, N.M.
- Deborah Sundermann and Fred LaMarca, managing partner and partner, respectively, at CG Tax, Audit & Advisor, headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J.
- Peter Maddalena, leading partner at Cummings, Keegan & Co., P.L.L.P., headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minn.
- Eric Story, Ryan Mathews, and Clint Tavenner, partner, partner, and managing partner, respectively, at Cooper Norman, headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho
- Mike Parton, managing principal at Coulter & Justus, headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn.
- Michael Gillis and Benjamin Hamrick, partners at DMJPS PLLC, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C.
- Shelly Bedford, managing partner at Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, headquartered in Traverse City, Mich.
- Scott Sorenson, managing partner at Frankel, LLC, headquartered in Omaha, Neb.
- Randal Gregory, partner in charge at Fouts & Morgan CPAs, headquartered in Memphis, Tenn.
- Seth McDaniel, Jeremy Mosteller, LeighAnn Costley, Jason Miller, Jeffrey Rosen, Jeremy Jones, Sean T. Lager, and Brandon Smith, managing partner, partner, board chair, partner, partner, managing partner, partner in charge, and office managing partner – Huntsville, respectively, at Frazier & Deeter, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga.
- Omid Mohebbi, Richard J. Locastro, Susan Colladay, Trevor Williams, Kari Hipsak, Lisa Heller, Mac Lillard, Jackie Cardello, Tricia Katebini, and John Pace, audit senior manager, partner, partner, partner, principal, partner and director, principal, managing partner, partner, and partner, respectively, at GRF CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Bethesda, Md.
- Coleen Krogen, managing partner at HBL CPAs P.C., headquartered in Tucson, Ariz.
- James Haefele, leading partner at Haefele Flanagan CPAs, headquartered in Maple Shade, N.J.
- Jim Ramborger, CEO at HKP Advisors, headquartered in Seattle, Wash.
- Greg Burbach and Katie Thomas, chairman, and CEO, respectively, at Honkamp P.C., headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.
- Angela Hamiter, shareholder at JamisonMoneyFarmer, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- David P. Kassouf, director, shareholder at Kassouf, headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.
- William Hamilton, managing partner at Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La.
- Chris Overturf, shareholder at LattaHarris, LLP, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
- Lee Cohen, managing partner at LMC, headquartered in New York, N.Y.
- Nate Beck and Dan Schwarz, shareholders at MHCS, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa
- Shannon Adams, director at Matthews, Cutrer & Lindsay, headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss.
- Kyle Parks and Lesley Hargraves, leading partner and incoming leading partner, respectively, at Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas.
- Chad K. Funasaki, principal at N&K CPAs, headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii
- Richard Bullock, managing partner at Nail McKinney P.A., headquartered in Tupelo, Miss.
- Matt Sawyer, Kelli D'Amore, and Krista N. Dupre, senior manager, managing director, and manager, respectively, at Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA, headquartered in Concord, N.H.
- John Cournan, principal at Packer Thomas, headquartered in Canfield, Ohio
- Kuno Bell, managing partner at Pease Bell CPAs, LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.
- Jason Blair, partner at Robinson, Grimes, headquartered in Columbus, Ga.
- Clay L. Pilgrim, partner at Rushton, headquartered in Gainesville, Ga.
- Toby Clary, shareholder at Soukup, Bush & Associates, CPAs, P.C., headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo.
- Michael Stephano, cofounder at Stephano Slack LLC, headquartered in Wayne, Pa.
- Stephen C. Stokes, managing partner at Stokes, headquartered in Greenville, S.C.
- Robert L. Kind, managing shareholder at Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C., headquartered in Albany, N.Y.
- Ed Zollars, Renee Bergeron, and Audrey Lance, partner, director, and manager at Thomas Head & Greisen, headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska
- Jeff Barbacci, Taylor Harmon, and Christopher Howell, managing partner, director, and shareholder at Thomas Howell Ferguson, PA, headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla.
- Carolyn C. Quill, managing partner at Thompson Greenspon, headquartered in Fairfax, Va.
- Nathan Volkomener, managing shareholder at Vesta, headquartered in Plymouth, Wis.
- Randy Brammer, managing partner at Wallace, Plese + Dreher, L.L.P., headquartered in Chandler, Ariz.
- Glenn Miller, managing partner at Wegner CPAs, headquartered in Madison, Wis.
- Lisa Shuneson, CEO at Whalen & Company CPAs, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio.
- Kathleen Corcoran, managing director at Wheeler, Wolfenden & Dwares, CPAs, headquartered in Wilmington, Del.
- Tracee Buethner, Randy Heller, Robert Dale, and Juan M. Martinez, partner, partner, managing partner, and partner, respectively, at Widmer Roel, headquartered in Fargo, N.D.
- Ebony Rahe, president at Williams & Company P.C., headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa
For more information on the Forbes 2026 Best-In-State CPAs list, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-cpas/
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.
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