







Excellence Across the States: 88 CPAmerica CPAs Named to Forbes Best-In-State List

Gainesville, Florida, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eighty-eight CPAs from CPAmerica member firms were recognized on Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Best-In-State CPAs, which highlights more than 1,000 of the top professionals across all 50 states. According to Forbes, the America’s Best-In-State CPAs list was developed exclusively by its editorial team. Candidates were selected through a combination of industry insider interviews, outside nominations, editorial research, and input from an independent advisory board of accomplished CPAs.

"Seeing our membership represented so strongly on this list and in even greater numbers than last year is a true testament to the caliber of professionals within CPAmerica," said CPAmerica president & CEO, Grace Horvath. "These CPAs exemplify what it means to lead with integrity and purpose, and their recognition by Forbes reflects the exceptional standard our member firms uphold every day."

According to Forbes' website, nominees were rated in 10 weighted categories, including achievements, professional honors, influence on the profession, thought leadership and community service. The CPAs with the highest scores made the final list.

CPAmerica has nearly 90 member firms located across the United States. Among the distinguished professionals recognized by Forbes are the following CPAmerica members:

For more information on the Forbes 2026 Best-In-State CPAs list, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-cpas/

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

Attachments