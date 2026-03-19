Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Security Solutions at ISC WEST in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 23-27, 2026

RESTON, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 14 of its technology partners at ISC West, the nation’s leading converged security event, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 23–27, 2026. Recognized as the premier comprehensive security tradeshow in the United States, ISC West brings together thousands of security and public safety professionals to explore the latest technologies, innovations and solutions shaping the industry.

LEARN:

This year’s event is expected to attract more than 29,000 professionals from more than 80 countries, featuring 750+ exhibitors and 140 educational sessions. ISC West offers a range of interactive experiences and dedicated program areas where attendees can connect, exchange ideas and explore innovations across the security industry.

Key Features at ISC West Include:

Digital Trust & Identity: Highlights identity verification and continuous authentication for secure access and trust.

Highlights identity verification and continuous authentication for secure access and trust. Cybersecurity & Convergence: Focuses on strengthening defenses and applying cybersecurity best practices.

Focuses on strengthening defenses and applying cybersecurity best practices. SIA New Products & Solutions Awards: Recognizes innovative security technologies and solutions.

Recognizes innovative security technologies and solutions. The Bridge: Features live discussions with industry leaders and innovators.

Features live discussions with industry leaders and innovators. ISC West Concert: Offers a valuable networking experience for attendees.

Offers a valuable networking experience for attendees. ISC ® Startups: Showcases emerging companies and new technologies.

Showcases emerging companies and new technologies. Career Zone: Provides professional development and networking opportunities.

Provides professional development and networking opportunities. Security Experience Center: Delivers interactive demonstrations of advanced security solutions.

ATTEND:

Monday-Friday, March 23-27, 2026

The Venetian Expo

201 Sands Ave

Las Vegas, NV, 89169

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and its partners will showcase a range of security solutions in Carahsoft’s booth #31081 and across the show floor. Carahsoft will host partner demos in the Carahsoft booth on Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24.

Carahsoft Partner Demos:

Bastille

BehavioralSignals

Bravo16

EchoMark Additional Carahsoft partners will exhibit across the show floor:

Axon (#9117)

Bastille (#34052)

DeleteMe (#6122)

Entrust (#34039)

Idemia (5051)

i-Pro (#26053)

Koshee (#33106)

LVT (#28057 & #L21)

Outpost Security (#35701-21)

Skydio (#8135)

Verkada (#18033)

ZeroEyes (#1612)



View the entire show map here.

JOIN TODAY!

To learn more about ISC WEST 2026 and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s ISC WEST event page, or contact Kayla Chandler at 571-662-4909 or kayla.chandler@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com