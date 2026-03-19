Endeavor Bancorp to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 26th

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bancorp (OTCQX: EDVR), based in San Diego, focused on Southern California business banking with a consultative model, today announced that Dan Yates, CEO, Steve Sefton, President and Julie Given-Glance, CFO, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 26, 2026.

DATE: March 26th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

In January 2026, Endeavor completed a $10.0 million private placement of common shares with strong participation from its management and board.

The new capital infusion will fuel Endeavor’s growth strategy and enable it to scale its team strategically.

Endeavor Bancorp’s net income for Q4 2025 increased to $1.7 million.

Q4 2025 also featured portfolio growth across both loans and deposits for Endeavor Bancorp and successful expansion of its net interest margin.





About Endeavor Bancorp

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, is primarily owned and operated by Southern Californians for Southern California businesses and their owners. The bank’s focus is local: Local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in Southern California.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad, a branch office in La Mesa, and a loan production office in Pasadena. In addition, the Bank maintains production teams throughout Southern California. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits. Endeavor Bancorp trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “EDVR.” Visit www.endeavor.bank for more information.

Endeavor Bank is rated by Bauer Financial as Five-Star "Superior" for strong financial performance, the top rating given by the independent bank rating firm. DepositAccounts.com awarded Endeavor Bank an A rating.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Endeavor Bancorp Contact Information:

(858) 230.5185

Dan Yates, CEO

dyates@bankendeavor.com

(858) 230.4243

Steve Sefton, President

ssefton@bankendeavor.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com