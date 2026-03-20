Digitalage Introduces Stateful Media Infrastructure: The Architecture That Converts Every Live Stream Into a Permanent, Searchable, Monetizable Asset at Creation

In simple terms: every live stream on Digitalage becomes a permanent, searchable, monetizable asset the moment it starts. That is Stateful Media Infrastructure. A technical and economic reclassification of what media is, how it works, and who captures value from it. The company that controls this infrastructure layer controls the economic foundation beneath the entire creator economy. Digitalage has built it, deployed it, and put it on the public record.

TEMECULA, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), through its subsidiary Digitalage, today introduced Stateful Media Infrastructure: a new infrastructure category and the framework beneath three sequential public milestones that moved the HPNN investment narrative from projected capability to documented, operational proof.

The company that controls Stateful Media Infrastructure controls the economic layer beneath the creator economy. Not a revenue share. Not a platform slice. The foundational system at which media value is created. That is the position Digitalage now occupies, and over the preceding twelve days it put that position on the public record with three verifiable milestones: operational deployment on March 10, controlled production launch on March 12, and a filmed product demonstration on March 16 available at https://vimeo.com/1175423859.

Those announcements documented what was built. This one defines why it is different from everything that came before it, and what that difference means for media economics, creator value capture, and the investor case for HPNN.

The Problem With Media: It Has Always Been Stateless

Every broadcast medium ever built — radio, television, digital streaming, live platforms — has shared one structural characteristic: the moment a piece of content is created, the system discards everything it knows about it.

The video is encoded. The audio is compressed. The participants are unnamed. The context disappears. What remains is a file. Inert, unstructured, waiting for post-processing to become useful.

This is not a design flaw. It was the only architecture available.

Livestreams end and the broadcast is gone, or stored as an undifferentiated blob. Recordings require manual tagging to become searchable. Rights and attribution are attached after the fact, if at all. Monetization follows distribution by days or weeks, dependent on metadata that was never captured at source.

The entire media infrastructure stack was built on a stateless foundation. The consequence: media's most fundamental asset — context — has never been worth anything at the moment of creation. The platforms that structured it afterward captured the value instead.

Until now.

What Stateful Media Infrastructure Changes, In Concrete Terms

Stateful Media Infrastructure is a technical architecture in which every stream — video, audio, participants, context — is analyzed, structured, and stored as queryable data from frame zero. Not after broadcast. Not in post-production. At creation.

What that looks like in practice:

A creator's live financial commentary becomes an indexed, searchable archive: timestamped, attributed, and available for replay from the moment the broadcast ends.

A journalist's real-time field report becomes a verified, time-stamped document, provenance-stamped at publication. Not hours later.

A creator's broadcast keeps generating revenue long after it ends. It arrived fully structured, rights-cleared, and monetization-ready from frame zero.

The transition this represents is exact:

From files to event streams. Media is no longer a file created at the end of a broadcast. It is a continuously structured data stream from the first second of capture, with every frame carrying identity, context, and rights metadata embedded at the infrastructure layer.

From transient broadcasts to persistent, stateful assets. A live broadcast is no longer a time-bounded event that expires when the stream ends. It becomes a permanent, searchable knowledge artifact: instantly replayable, indexable, and monetizable from creation.

From post-processing to real-time structuring. Rights, attribution, transcription, discovery metadata: none of these are editorial workflows that happen after content is produced. They are infrastructure outputs, generated automatically, in real time, at creation. The content arrives fully formed.

"The streaming industry has spent twenty years compressing the gap between creation and monetization. Stateful infrastructure eliminates that gap entirely. When context is captured at frame zero, every broadcast is already a monetizable asset before the creator finishes speaking." — Peter Michaels, Co-Founder & CEO, Digitalage / Hop-on, Inc.

OOVE: The Production Engine of Stateful Media

The OOVE AI system is the production implementation of Stateful Media Infrastructure. It operates in real time on every Digitalage broadcast, simultaneously analyzing four streams:

Video. Scene composition, on-screen text, visual context, and frame-level metadata captured continuously throughout the broadcast.

Audio. Real-time transcription, speaker identification, and keyword indexing. Delivered as the broadcast runs, not after it ends.

Participants. Identity verification, role assignment, and rights metadata embedded into the broadcast record for every contributor on the stream.

Context. Topic classification, geographic anchor, temporal metadata, and sourcing attestation. Structured at creation and stored immutably alongside the content itself.

The result is not a file with attached tags. It is a structured data object: a permanent, queryable record that travels with the content, cannot be separated from it, and is available from the first second of creation.

The demonstration released on March 16 shows OOVE operating in production. Not a concept rendering. Not a simulated walkthrough. Documented infrastructure, publicly accessible at vimeo.com/1173908936.

"Legacy platforms generate content. Stateful infrastructure generates assets. The difference is not semantic. It is the entire basis of enterprise value in media. We built the system that makes every broadcast an asset from the first frame." — Peter Michaels, Co-Founder & CEO, Digitalage / Hop-on, Inc.

The Economic Reclassification: Why the Infrastructure Layer Wins

In stateless media, value is captured by the platforms that control distribution. Distribution is where context is applied, metadata is attached, and content becomes discoverable. The creator produces. The platform structures. The platform monetizes.

In stateful media, context is captured at creation. Metadata is embedded at the infrastructure layer. Rights and attribution are established before the content reaches any distribution channel. The platform that controls the infrastructure layer controls the point of value creation. Not the point of distribution.

This is why Digitalage's 70 to 85 percent creator revenue share is not a promotional structure. It is the natural economic outcome of an infrastructure model in which distribution is no longer the scarce resource. The scarce resource is the infrastructure that produces structured, stateful assets at scale.

For investors evaluating HPNN: the company that controls Stateful Media Infrastructure controls the economic layer beneath the creator economy. The live streaming market is projected to exceed $250 billion by 2029. The creator economy has surpassed $500 billion in annual activity. The AI media infrastructure sector is expanding with no dominant incumbent holding the foundational layer.

Digitalage is engineering that position through 100-plus platform iterations, a patent portfolio built for commercial licensing, and a founding team that has closed more than $100 million in IP transactions with Nokia, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Motorola.

The IP Foundation

The patent portfolio in prosecution for Digitalage's platforms was designed in parallel with the category it defines. Core claims cover the live broadcast architecture, identity-verified publishing, content provenance framework, and the creator monetization infrastructure. Each is engineered as a commercially licensable system, not a defensive filing.

In a media environment where content authenticity is under pressure from AI-generated content and the infrastructure layer of live broadcasting remains unclaimed by any dominant incumbent; this portfolio is the long-term moat. The 100-plus development iterations did not produce only production-ready software. They produced the documented technical record that anchors every patent claim to demonstrated, operational implementation.

The Deployment Arc: Three Milestones, One Category

March 10: Operational deployment confirmed. Live streaming infrastructure launched with 70-85% creator revenue share, real-time broadcast architecture, and identity-verified content provenance.

March 12: Controlled production deployment confirmed. Live creator broadcasting active across news, finance, sports, and creator-led formats. Newsroom OS operating in Apple TestFlight with enterprise media access underway.

March 16: Proof delivered. Five production-operational capabilities demonstrated publicly: instant live broadcasting, multi-host collaboration, persistent stream replay, unified creator control center, and real-time AI transcription via OOVE AI.

Three announcements described the platform. This one defines the category.

Looking Ahead

Expanded creator access, initial enterprise newsroom client agreements, and full public platform launch are expected in the near term as Digitalage moves beyond controlled deployment into open market operation.

When every moment is structured at creation, media stops behaving like content and starts behaving like infrastructure.

The category is defined. The infrastructure is built. The market is next.

Watch the Platform Demonstration: vimeo.com/1173908936

ABOUT HOP-ON, INC. (OTCID: HPNN)

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology holding company with a multi-decade record of innovation in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications. Hop-on developed the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone — named TIME Magazine’s Invention of the Year — and holds secured essential license agreements across mobile and computing technologies. Through its subsidiary Digitalage, Hop-on is building the foundational infrastructure layer for Stateful Media: live-first broadcasting, AI-powered content intelligence, verifiable content provenance, and creator economic infrastructure for the next generation of digital media.

www.hop-on.com

ABOUT DIGITALAGE

Digitalage is the first media infrastructure company operating under a Stateful Media architecture: a production platform that analyzes and structures every stream at creation across video, audio, participants, and context, converting live broadcasts into permanent, searchable, rights-attributed assets from frame zero. The platform is production-deployed with OOVE AI active, live creator broadcasting underway, and enterprise newsroom access in validation. Both the Digitalage live streaming platform and Newsroom OS are patent-pending.

www.digitalage.com

Media & Investor Contact:

Peter Michaels, Chairman & CEO

Hop-on, Inc. / Digitalage

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements other than statements of fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results could differ materially. Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements | SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.