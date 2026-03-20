GROWNSY Announces Spring Sale on Everyday Baby Essentials

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, a baby care brand that empowers modern families by creating ingenious, all-in-one parenting solutions, is excited to announce exclusive deals throughout the month of March, available on its official website. Families can shop thoughtfully designed baby care products and curated bundles at discounted prices on www.grownsy.com, helping make everyday parenting moments easier.
Grownsy, a partner for the next generation of parents, supports families through messy and meaningful milestones by providing products that lighten their load, create space for connection and champion parents and children on the journey of growing together. During the March promotion, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 30% off, with specially curated bundles that combine essential baby care products for feeding, hygiene, travel, and everyday routines.
Bundle & Save Promotion
Customers can unlock bigger savings when purchasing multiple items:
- Buy 2 items – Save 20%
- Buy 3 items – Save 25%
- Buy 4 items – Save 30%
Promotion applies to select bundles available on grownsy.com.
Featured Bundles
- GROWNSY 4-in-1 EaseClean Feeding Bottle Washer Pro
- 10-in-1 Fast Baby Bottle Warmer with Smart Auto-Lift
- GROWNSY NutriChef Baby Food Maker with Steam Basket
- GROWNSY SniffEase OG Adjustable Suction Nasal Aspirator
- 10-in-1 Fast Baby Bottle Warmer with Smart Auto-Lift
- GROWNSY SniffEase OG Adjustable Suction Nasal Aspirator
- GROWNSY Baby Scale
- GROWNSY 4-in-1 EaseClean Feeding Bottle Washer Pro
- NEW Bottle Washer Detergent (130 PCS)
- GROWNSY Easy-Breezy Cozy Baby Carrier
- GROWNSY Baby Car Camera with HD Monitor & Night Vision
- GROWNSY SniffEase OG Adjustable Suction Nasal Aspirator
- GROWNSY 4-in-1 EaseClean Feeding Bottle Washer Pro
- GROWNSY 10-in-1 Fast Baby Bottle Warmer with Smart Auto-Lift
- GROWNSY 8-in-1 Baby Bottle Warmer with Fast Heating & Timer
- GROWNSY 4-in-1 EaseClean Feeding Bottle Washer Pro
Parents and caregivers can explore the full promotion and bundle options by visiting www.grownsy.com during the month of March.
About GROWNSY
GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life.
We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care.
From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow.
At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.
Grow smart, made easy.
Media Contact:
Contact Person: Grownsy PR Team
Email: pr@grownsy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84cb082b-2883-4f81-83c1-6a5556733e27