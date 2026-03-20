AACOM Celebrates Record Breaking 93.2 Percent Match Rate for DO Students

Bethesda, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today celebrates a record residency match and the largest class of osteopathic medical (DO) students to ever participate in the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP)’s Match Week. According to the NRMP, the percentage of matching DO seniors rose to 93.2 percent, the highest ever during the single match era. In addition, the number of U.S. DO seniors participating was 8503 with 7928 matching to first-year residency positions, a 2.0 percent increase from last year, both all-time highs.

“This record setting success is a testament to the talent and commitment of our students and the dedication and quality of our colleges and their faculty,” said Robert Cain, DO, AACOM president and CEO. “Medical education has evolved in an ever-changing landscape the past four years. These students persevered through all the twists and turns and proved resolute in their determination to accomplish their goals. The entire osteopathic community can be proud of this continued growth and their success.”

This was the largest NRMP Match in history, with more than 53,000 participants competing for over 44,000 positions. The percentage of positions filled by US DO students remained at just over 19 percent. Also of note, U.S. DO seniors increased the percent of positions filled in several specialties including OB/GYN, Emergency Medicine, Neurology and Anesthesiology. While this year’s numbers are encouraging, AACOM has been working for years, and will continue to work, to address graduate medical education equity and access for DO students through advocacy and education.

This was the seventh match to take place since the transition to the single graduate medical education accreditation system was fully implemented. Final placement numbers, which include students who participated in the NRMP’s Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program and those who place after Match Week, will be available in the coming weeks.

About AACOM

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 38,000 future physicians—close to 30 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 46 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 73 teaching locations in 36 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.