New Rally House Location on Forbes Avenue Opening

PITTSBURGH, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, proudly serving Pittsburgh fans as a go-to destination for local and officially licensed merchandise, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store on Forbes Avenue in the heart of Oakland.

Located along the vibrant Forbes Avenue corridor a short distance from University of Pittsburgh, this new location places Rally House in one of Pittsburgh’s most energetic and high-traffic areas. The store joins the lively neighborhood on the corner of Forbes and Atwood, next to McDonald’s and across the street from Starbucks. Rally House Forbes Avenue continues the brand’s growing presence in the region and is set to become a premier shopping destination for students, residents, and fans alike.





Rally House Forbes Avenue offers an extensive selection of officially licensed Pittsburgh gear, including apparel, jerseys, home décor, drinkware, flags, and more. Dedicated Panther fans can now fulfill all their game day needs just blocks from campus, with a strong assortment of Pittsburgh Panthers merchandise available in-store. Steel City fans will also find an exceptional selection of gear for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Pittsburgh Penguins, along with a wide range of locally inspired products. Opening just in time for the NFL Draft in April, this location will be perfect for excited fans ready to welcome their new draftees.

In addition to team merchandise, the store features a dedicated “Local Pittsburgh” section — celebrating the city’s identity through products inspired by its neighborhoods, culture, and iconic landmarks. This curated assortment blends team pride with local flavor, creating a unique shopping experience for anyone who calls Pittsburgh home.

The opening comes at an exciting time for the city, as the Forbes Avenue corridor continues to see strong foot traffic from students, downtown professionals, and visitors exploring Pittsburgh’s cultural and academic hubs.

“Pittsburgh is one of the most passionate sports cities in the country,” said Vice President of Marketing, David Barth. “With the energy of the universities nearby and the pride that fans have for their teams, Forbes Avenue was a natural fit for us. We’re excited to create a destination where fans can represent their teams and their city all in one place.”

Rally House is proud to continue expanding in Pittsburgh and delivering a best-in-class retail experience that combines officially licensed sports apparel with locally inspired merchandise. The Forbes Avenue location reflects the brand’s commitment to becoming part of the communities it serves.

Customers can explore the full range of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions. For those interested in joining the Rally House team, career opportunities are available on the company’s website.





About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 300 locations across 27 states and proudly serves Pittsburgh with our 13th location.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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