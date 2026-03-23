DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. SUBMITS APPLICATION TO NOAA UNDER DEEP SEABED HARD MINERAL RESOURCES ACT

Vancouver, BC, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) pursuant to the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (“DSHMRA”).

The application, submitted through the Company’s U.S. subsidiary, American Ocean Minerals Corp. (“American Ocean Minerals”), seeks an exploration license for polymetallic nodules in a defined area of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean. The submission includes technical, environmental, and operational information required under NOAA’s regulations, including baseline environmental data, proposed monitoring, and mitigation measures, and a description of planned exploration activities with associated expenditures.

“This submission represents an initial step in the regulatory process under DSHMRA,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “We have structured the application to align with NOAA’s requirements and to outline a phased approach that includes environmental data collection and ongoing evaluation. We look forward to NOAA’s review and to engaging as part of that process.”

The application outlined a staged program of activities, beginning with further data collection and environmental assessment to inform any future operations. Any exploration activities would be subject to applicable regulatory approvals and conditions.

NOAA will conduct a review of the application for completeness and compliance with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The review process includes opportunities for public comment and interagency consultation.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.