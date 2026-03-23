COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF WESTERN HAYNESVILLE SITE TO HOST POWER GENERATION HUB

FRISCO, TX, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) announced today that the Western Haynesville will host the recently announced Texas Natural Gas-Fired Power Generation Hub in Anderson County Texas.

The selection was announced on March 20, 2026, by the United States Department of Commerce in connection with Japan's $550 billion investment commitment to the United States as part of the U.S.- Japan trade deal. The selected project is the result of the collaboration of the Company and NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NextEra") (NYSE: NEE) to develop a power generation project near Comstock’s Western Hayneville natural gas operations.

The Texas Power Generation Hub will be owned jointly by Japan and the U.S. under the structure of the joint trade agreement and will be built and operated by NextEra, the largest energy infrastructure builder in the United States. The investment is subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documents by NextEra and various constituents, as well as NextEra's completion of development, construction and commissioning of the selected project.

The Anderson County Texas facility will have up to 5.2 GW of natural gas-fired generation capable of serving up to 5 GW of large-load demand. Comstock will provide natural gas supply for the facility which could reach almost 1 Bcf per day by 2031. The estimated cost of the facility is $16 billion.

Located within the rapidly growing ERCOT market, the project takes advantage of Comstock’s abundant natural gas supply and strong transmission infrastructure at Bethel, Texas to deliver dispatchable power at scale to serve large‑scale users, including data centers and advanced manufacturing.

The projects would be structured so that new electricity demand is met with new generating resources, intended to avoid upward pressure on electricity bills for consumers.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.