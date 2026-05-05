COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

 | Source: Comstock Resources, Inc. Comstock Resources, Inc.

FRISCO, TX, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE; NYSE Texas: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Highlights of 2026's First Quarter

  • First quarter 2026 financial results:
    • Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging losses, were $339 million for the quarter.
    • Operating cash flow was $192 million or $0.66 per share.
    • Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $251 million.
    • Adjusted net income was $44 million or $0.15 per share for the quarter.
  • Turned six Western Haynesville wells to sales in the first quarter with an average lateral length of 10,874 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 29 MMcf per day.
  • Turned ten Legacy Haynesville wells to sales during the first quarter with an average lateral length of 12,312 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 31 MMcf per day.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the first quarter of 2026 were $338.6 million (including realized hedging losses of $80.4 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the first quarter of 2026 was $191.9 million, and net income for the first quarter was $112.5 million or $0.38 per diluted share. The net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $82.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the change in future natural gas prices since the fourth quarter of 2025. Excluding this item, exploration expense and gain from sale of assets, adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $44.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the first quarter averaged $0.93 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.43 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.29 for lease operating costs, $0.10 for production and other taxes and $0.11 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 78% in the first quarter of 2026 and 73% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 17 (15.3 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first quarter of 2026, which had an average lateral length of 10,714 feet. Comstock turned 13 (11.7 net) operated wells to sales in the first quarter of 2026.

Since its last operational update in February 2026, Comstock has turned 16 (14.6 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 30 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 11,773 feet.

Included in the wells turned to sales were six more successful Western Haynesville wells:







Well		 

Vertical
Depth
(feet)		 



Completed
Lateral (feet)		 Initial
Production
Rate (MMcf
per day)
       
Hutto Rodell #1 17,408 8,261 20
Bumpurs BHGJ #1 16,074 12,341 32
Bumpurs NMH #1 14,272 11,325 32
Pollard MBK #1 15,850 11,249 25
Pollard TFG #1 14,427 12,710 31
Kiker BK #1 17,956 9,355 35

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on May 6, 2026, to discuss the first quarter 2026 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIfdab657d67b245688283195b41fda6fb.
Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p77w7mi4.

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 6, 2026. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p77w7mi4.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2026  2025 
Revenues:      
Natural gas sales $418,275  $412,286 
Oil sales  758   702 
Total natural gas and oil sales  419,033   412,988 
Gas services  166,501   99,866 
Gain on sale of assets  1,820    
Total revenues and other operating income  587,354   512,854 
Operating expenses:      
Production and ad valorem taxes  10,425   11,179 
Gathering and transportation  41,804   42,617 
Lease operating  28,281   35,000 
Exploration  9,343   2,150 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  141,532   167,891 
Gas services  162,856   116,769 
General and administrative  18,222   11,080 
Total operating expenses  412,463   386,686 
Operating income  174,891   126,168 
Other Expenses:      
Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments  2,396   (330,339)
Other income  263   339 
Interest expense  (53,061)  (54,837)
Total other expenses  (50,402)  (384,837)
Income (loss) before income taxes  124,489   (258,669)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes  (11,990)  143,276 
Net income (loss)  112,499   (115,393)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  (5,049)  (5,885)
Net income (loss) available to the Company $107,450  $(121,278)
       
Net income (loss) per share:      
Basic $0.38  $(0.40)
Diluted $0.38  $(0.40)
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic  291,317   290,303 
Diluted  291,317   290,303 

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Natural gas production (MMcf)  97,855   115,029 
Oil production (Mbbls)  11   10 
Total production (MMcfe)  97,919   115,091 
       
Natural gas sales $418,275  $412,286 
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)  (80,388)  (7,959)
Total natural gas including hedging  337,887   404,327 
Oil sales  758   702 
Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $338,645  $405,029 
       
Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $4.27  $3.58 
Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $3.45  $3.52 
Average oil price (per barrel) $68.91  $70.20 
Average price (per Mcfe) $4.28  $3.59 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $3.46  $3.52 
       
Production and ad valorem taxes $10,425  $11,179 
Gathering and transportation  41,804   42,617 
Lease operating  28,281   35,000 
Cash general and administrative (2)  10,778   6,640 
Total production costs $91,288  $95,436 
       
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $0.10  $0.10 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)  0.43   0.37 
Lease operating (per Mcfe)  0.29   0.30 
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)  0.11   0.06 
Total production costs (per Mcfe) $0.93  $0.83 
       
Unhedged operating margin  78%  77%
Hedged operating margin  73%  76%
       
Gas services revenue $166,501  $99,866 
Gas services expenses  162,856   116,769 
Gas services margin $3,645  $(16,903)
       
Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:      
Unproved property acquisitions $19,040  $9,684 
Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $19,040  $9,684 
Exploration and Development:      
Development leasehold $3,368  $3,556 
Exploratory drilling and completion  174,775   100,107 
Development drilling and completion  158,559   145,578 
Other development costs  6,570   515 
Total exploration and development capital expenditures $343,272  $249,756 

(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2026  2025 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME:      
Net income (loss) $112,499  $(115,393)
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments  (82,784)  322,380 
Exploration expense  9,343   2,150 
Gain on sale of assets  (1,820)   
Adjustment to income taxes  7,249   (155,292)
Adjusted net income (1) $44,487  $53,845 
       
Adjusted net income per share (2) $0.15  $0.18 
Diluted shares outstanding  291,317   293,633 
       
       
ADJUSTED EBITDAX:      
Net income (loss) $112,499  $(115,393)
Interest expense  53,061   54,837 
Income taxes  11,990   (143,276)
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  141,532   167,891 
Exploration  9,343   2,150 
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments  (82,784)  322,380 
Stock-based compensation  7,444   4,442 
Gain on sale of assets  (1,820)   
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $251,265  $293,031 

(1)   Adjusted net income is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.

(2)   Adjusted net income per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2026  2025 
OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):      
Net income (loss) $112,499  $(115,393)
Reconciling items:      
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments  (82,784)  322,380 
Deferred income taxes  11,990   (143,276)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  141,532   167,891 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  3,037   2,944 
Stock-based compensation  7,444   4,442 
Gain on sale of assets  (1,820)   
Operating cash flow $191,898  $238,988 
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable  73,494   (33,660)
Decrease in other current assets  9,199   559 
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses  (2,626)  (31,141)
Net cash provided by operating activities $271,965  $174,746 


  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2026  2025 
FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT)(2):      
Operating cash flow $191,898  $238,988 
Less:      
Exploration and development capital expenditures  (343,272)  (249,756)
Midstream capital expenditures  (54,692)  (48,668)
Other capital expenditures  (60)  (86)
Contributions from midstream partner     59,500 
Free cash deficit from operations $(206,126) $(22)
Acquisitions  (19,040)  (9,684)
Proceeds from divestitures  1,820    
Free cash deficit after acquisition and divestiture activities $(223,346) $(9,706)

(1)   Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2)   Free cash deficit from operations and free cash deficit after acquisitions are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

  March 31,
2026		  December 31,
2025		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $14,785  $23,930 
Accounts receivable  169,051   242,545 
Derivative financial instruments  50,178   19,206 
Other current assets  56,050   75,257 
Total current assets  290,064   360,938 
Property and equipment, net  6,491,565   6,215,494 
Goodwill  335,897   335,897 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  83,112   94,733 
Derivative financial instruments  39,058    
  $7,239,696  $7,007,062 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Accounts payable $552,967  $501,695 
Accrued costs  100,810   153,248 
Operating leases  43,263   46,937 
Derivative financial instruments  14,882   27,636 
Total current liabilities  711,922   729,516 
Long-term debt  2,947,607   2,809,066 
Deferred income taxes  449,088   437,098 
Long-term operating leases  39,538   47,692 
Asset retirement obligation  21,125   20,787 
Total liabilities  4,169,280   4,044,159 
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock  146,848   146,527 
Additional paid-in capital  1,378,963   1,376,053 
Accumulated earnings  1,231,680   1,124,230 
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock  2,757,491   2,646,810 
Noncontrolling interest  312,925   316,093 
Total stockholders' equity  3,070,416   2,962,903 
  $7,239,696  $7,007,062 


 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Energy
                            
                            
                                Exploration and Production
                            
                            
                                Haynesville
                            
                            
                                natural gas
                            
                            
                                Oil & Gas
                            

                



        




    

        

        
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