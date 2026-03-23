Source Logistics Selects IFS Softeon WMS and Alpine Supply Chain Solutions to Fuel Nationwide Growth

HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics (“Source”), a rapidly growing omni-channel distribution, warehousing, and transportation provider, today announced a new enterprise warehouse technology and implementation partnership designed to better serve its customers and accelerate its nationwide expansion. The company has selected IFS Softeon Warehouse Management System (WMS) as its enterprise WMS platform, supported by Alpine Supply Chain Solutions as its implementation and integration partner.

Source Logistics supports customers in the food and beverage, grocery, retail, CPG, and health and beauty sectors, all of which demand speed, accuracy, and traceability to ensure product integrity. To scale its operations, the company required a warehouse management solution capable of handling complex 3PL needs and facilitating consistent, repeatable facility launches across its expanding network.

After evaluating multiple WMS providers, Source selected Softeon based on its deep 3PL expertise, flexible multi-tenant architecture, and API-driven design. The platform’s configuration-based capabilities allow Source to efficiently bring new facilities online while maintaining standardized workflows, system connectivity, and enterprise-wide visibility, ultimately leading to faster and more reliable service for its customers.

“This WMS upgrade is about delivering a better experience for our customers,” said Bart Bullard, VP of Technology at Source Logistics. “Implementing IFS Softeon allows us to provide them with greater inventory visibility, improved order accuracy, and scalable infrastructure to support their businesses growth goals — all without disruption to service.”

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions was selected by Source to lead the implementation processes due to its success implementing Softeon in 3PLs, experienced leadership, and disciplined delivery model focusing on repeatable processes and operational readiness.

This program is actively advancing with Source’s Montebello, California facility, serving as the foundational implementation site. The initial location helped to establish best practices, operating standards, and system templates that will be replicated across future facilities, reducing onboarding timelines and accelerating network expansion.

As each facility goes live, the new WMS will deliver meaningful, day-to-day benefits for Source Logistics’ customers including faster and more accurate order processing, enhanced lot and inventory traceability, stronger compliance readiness, and improved data security which will enable better forecasting, fewer stockouts, and more confident planning as volumes grow. Together, these improvements reinforce Source Logistics’ commitment to operational excellence and to providing a scalable, reliable platform that supports customers’ long-term growth.

To learn more about the Source Logistics story of growth, visit www.sourcelogistics.com.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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