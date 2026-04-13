Source Logistics Named In 2026 Latino Leaders Index 500

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics, a leading omni-channel distribution, warehousing, and transportation provider, has been named to the 2026 Latino Leaders Index 500, an annual ranking of the largest Latino-owned businesses in the United States. Published by Latino Leaders Magazine, the list underscores the nationwide economic strength, innovation, and leadership demonstrated by Latino entrepreneurs.

This recognition marks the second consecutive year that Source Logistics has earned a spot on the prestigious Index 500, reinforcing the company’s continued growth trajectory and its position as one of the most prominent Latino-owned logistics providers in the country.

“Being named to the Latino Leaders Index 500 for another consecutive year is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and dedication of our entire team,” said Marcelo Sada, President of Source Logistics. “We are proud of our heritage and the journey that has brought us here. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on creating opportunities for our employees, delivering exceptional value to our customers, and contributing meaningfully to the communities we serve.”

Over the past year, Source Logistics has continued to invest in infrastructure, technology, and talent to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company has strengthened its capabilities in warehousing, transportation management, and integrated supply chain solutions, supporting clients across industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, and retail. This sustained growth underscores the company’s commitment to operational excellence and long-term customer partnerships.

The Latino Leaders Index 500 ranks companies based exclusively on annual revenue, serving as a benchmark for the scale and economic impact of Latino-owned enterprises across diverse industries. Source Logistics’ continued inclusion reflects not only its expanding national footprint but also its increasing influence within the highly competitive U.S. supply chain and logistics sector.

The recognition also highlights the broader impact of Latino-owned businesses on the U.S. economy. Collectively, companies on the Index 500 generate billions in revenue and play a critical role in job creation, innovation, and economic development across the country.

As Source Logistics scales nationally, it remains committed to driving innovation, delivering best-in-class supply chain solutions, and creating value for customers and partners. Learn more at www.sourcelogistics.com or contact the team to discuss your supply chain needs.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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