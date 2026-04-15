Source Logistics Prepares for Summer Heat With Enhanced Product-Protection Measures

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Source Logistics (“Source”), a leader in warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment services, today announced a series of facility-wide preparations designed to safeguard product integrity across its national network as temperatures rise heading into summer. This reflects Source's continuous dedication to upholding the highest standards of care for the food and beverage, grocery retail, consumer goods, and health and beauty products it handles and distributes on behalf of its customers.

With more than 5.8 million square feet of SQF-certified and AIB-certified warehousing space across the country, Source Logistics operates in a wide range of climate conditions. As temperatures increase from May through September, that footprint requires careful planning. Source uses established protocols for temperature monitoring, air circulation, and product staging to keep goods within required storage ranges across dry, ambient, refrigerated, and frozen environments. The company also works closely with customers on volume forecasting to plan capacity and avoid disruptions, and reviews any changes in product specifications, including temperature control requirements, across their portfolios.

"Protecting the quality and condition of our customers' products is a responsibility we take seriously year-round," said Luis Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of Operations at Source Logistics. "Summer introduces real risks for many of the categories we handle, particularly food and beverage, personal care, and health products that are sensitive to heat and humidity. Our teams have been preparing our facilities well in advance of peak temperatures so that our customers have complete confidence that their inventory is protected."

Preparations include routine HVAC and refrigeration system maintenance, expanded temperature logging, and real-time monitoring across storage zones, along with updated staff training for handling heat-sensitive products. Source Logistics also reviews its inbound and outbound staging procedures to manage how long products spend in transitional areas. Where possible, staging takes place in temperature-controlled spaces, and when it does not, handling is guided by product-specific requirements to ensure conditions remain within acceptable ranges.

Source's existing food safety infrastructure includes all facilities being certified under the Safe Quality Food (SQF) and AIB programs, and routinely undergoing third-party audits. The summer readiness initiative extends these standards into seasonal operational planning, treating temperature management as a year-round priority. Source Logistics serves a broad customer base, including retailers, manufacturers, and importers of Latin American consumer goods, national CPG brands, and growing mid-market companies. For many of these customers, summer product integrity directly impacts shelf life, retail compliance, and end-consumer satisfaction.

"Our customers trust us with products that represent their brands," Rodriguez added. "When a shipment arrives at a grocery retailer or a customer's door in perfect condition, that reflects well on everyone in the chain. We want our partners to know that regardless of what the thermometer says outside, their products are in good hands inside our facilities."

Source Logistics will continue to monitor conditions across its network throughout the summer season and will communicate proactively with customers on any developments that may affect their specific storage or distribution requirements.

To learn more about the Source Logistics story of growth, visit www.sourcelogistics.com.

About Source Logistics

Founded in 1999, Source Logistics is a technology and customer-focused company providing tailored logistics and supply chain solutions. The company’s footprint and offerings include omni-channel distribution, warehousing, transportation, and value-added services, with solutions for dry, ambient, cold and frozen packaged goods. With 25 locations and 5.8M+ sq. ft. of FDA- and SQF-compliant space, Source Logistics serves primarily food and beverage as well as a variety of other end markets, including health and beauty and consumer retail.

For more information, visit: www.sourcelogistics.com

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