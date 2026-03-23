Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 13 March 2026 91,283 673.58 61,486,853 Monday, 16 March 2026 1,000 627.00 627,000 Tuesday, 17 March 2026 1,000 624.50 624,500 Wednesday, 18 March 2026 1,000 626.00 626,000 Thursday, 19 March 2026 1,000 609.00 609,000 Friday, 20 March 2026 1,000 612.12 612,124 In the period 16 March 2026 - 20 March 2026 5,000 619.72 3,098,624 Accumulated until 20 March 2026 96,283 670.79 64,585,477 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,334,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.34% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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