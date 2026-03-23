Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 13 March 2026
|91,283
|673.58
|61,486,853
|Monday, 16 March 2026
|1,000
|627.00
|627,000
|Tuesday, 17 March 2026
|1,000
|624.50
|624,500
|Wednesday, 18 March 2026
|1,000
|626.00
|626,000
|Thursday, 19 March 2026
|1,000
|609.00
|609,000
|Friday, 20 March 2026
|1,000
|612.12
|612,124
|In the period 16 March 2026 - 20 March 2026
|5,000
|619.72
|3,098,624
|Accumulated until 20 March 2026
|96,283
|670.79
|64,585,477
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,334,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.34% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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