Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 13 March 202691,283673.5861,486,853  
Monday, 16 March 20261,000627.00627,000  
Tuesday, 17 March 20261,000624.50624,500  
Wednesday, 18 March 20261,000626.00626,000  
Thursday, 19 March 20261,000609.00609,000  
Friday, 20 March 20261,000612.12612,124  
In the period 16 March 2026 - 20 March 20265,000619.723,098,624  
Accumulated until 20 March 202696,283670.7964,585,477  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,334,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.34% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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2026-03-23 FBM26-17 SBB-w12 ENG SBB2026 Week 12
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