Qualifacts Introduces InSync Grants Module to Bring Audit-Ready Grant Management Directly Into the EHR

Nashville, Tenn., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered EHR and data solutions, today announced the general availability of the InSync Grants Module. Embedded within the InSync EHR, the InSync Grants Module is designed to make grant funding operational, auditable, and manageable inside everyday clinical and financial workflows.

Behavioral health organizations are facing growing volatility in grant funding, along with heightened expectations for transparency, utilization tracking, and defensible reporting. As competition increases for fewer, more closely scrutinized awards, organizations that can clearly demonstrate how grant dollars are applied to delivered services are better positioned to secure, manage, and defend critical funding. And as organizations increasingly operate under mixed-revenue models—combining insurance reimbursement, contract-based funding, and grants—the ability to see all funding sources clearly has become both a financial and operational necessity.

Moving beyond supplemental programs, grant funding now supports core behavioral health operations. And yet many organizations still rely on spreadsheets, manual tracking, and disconnected systems to manage grants. Traditional EHRs were built around insurance payer workflows, forcing teams to adapt grants to systems that were never designed for them. The result is distorted financials, increased audit risk, and significant administrative burden.

The InSync Grants Module is designed to replace those workarounds by treating grants as a first-class financial source inside the EHR.

“Grant funding has become mission-critical infrastructure for behavioral health organizations,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO at Qualifacts. “As funding becomes more competitive and more closely scrutinized, organizations need a reliable way to track services delivered, dollars applied, and remaining balances—without relying on spreadsheets or disconnected tools. The InSync Grants Module reflects our intentional investment in native capabilities that help our customers operate with confidence, even as available funding becomes harder to secure.”

How the InSync Grants Module Works

The InSync Grants Module embeds grant management directly into the system of record, allowing organizations to track funded services accurately at the point of care and maintain audit-ready documentation throughout the grant lifecycle. At a high level, the module:

Treats grants as a distinct financial source, separate from insurance and self‑pay

Automatically applies grant funding at the service level

Tracks funding utilization and remaining balances in real time

Delivers standardized, system-of-record reporting across charges, payments, and encounters

Centralizes eligibility, services delivered, and dollars applied to support audit readiness

Why It’s Different

Unlike traditional EHR approaches that force grants through payer billing workflows or external grant tools that sit outside core systems, the InSync Grants Module is fully embedded within clinical and financial workflows. This approach enables grant-funded services to be financially complete at the time of care, reduces reliance on tribal knowledge, and scales across programs, facilities, and funding sources.

Business Impact

For CFOs, billing leaders, and program administrators, the InSync Grants Module is designed to support mixed revenue care models without adding operational complexity to deliver measurable operational benefits, including:

Cleaner financials and more accurate, defensible grant reporting

Reduced administrative time spent tracking and reconciling grant activity

Lower audit risk and faster audit response through centralized documentation

Better visibility into grant funding utilization to prevent under‑spending, over‑spending, and last‑minute funding pressure

A stronger foundation for future grant renewals and new awards

With the introduction of the InSync Grants Module, behavioral health organizations now have a unified snapshot of all funding sources—grants, contracts, insurance, and self-pay—delivering accurate open A/R and clear visibility into service utilization across the full revenue mix.

Availability

The InSync Grants Module is available now for InSync customers. Visit Qualifacts.com to learn more or request a demo.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.