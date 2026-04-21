Qualifacts Showcases AI Innovations, Interoperability, and Data Advancements at NatCon26

Nashville, Tenn., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026—Qualifacts, a leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI‑powered EHRs and advanced data solutions, will bring its latest innovations to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing’s 2026 Conference, NatCon, April 27–29 in Denver, Colorado. Attendees can visit Qualifacts at Booth #701 to see how the company is shaping the next era of behavioral health technology through AI, interoperability, and data—helping providers confidently drive success while improving clinicians’ and administrators’ day-to-day work.

Live demonstrations will feature the expanding Qualifacts iQ AI suite, including an enhanced iQ Agent for Scheduling and a first look at the upcoming iQ Agent for Billing, and the Qualifacts Marketplace, the company’s interoperability hub connecting its customers to a growing set of integrated partner solutions.

“True innovation in behavioral health starts with trust,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “For more than two decades, thousands of organizations across the country have relied on Qualifacts as a long-term partner, and that experience informs everything we build. At NatCon26, we’re sharing how we’re advancing AI-powered automation, data-driven decision-making, and interoperability—thoughtfully, securely, and in ways that reduce the everyday burdens facing clinicians and administrators.”

At NatCon26, Schoeller will be joined by leading AI experts for a panel discussion to explore why AI is no longer optional—and how next-generation, clinician-centered solutions can close the technology gap without compromising security or the human connection. The panel, titled “Closing the Technology Gap: How AI is Redefining Behavioral Healthcare,” will occur Monday, April 27 at 4:00 p.m. MDT and will feature perspectives from provider, technology, and compliance leaders, including:

Josh Schoeller, CEO, Qualifacts

Bryan Baucom, CIO, Centerstone

Mike DeKock, CEO, MJD Advisors

Chaitanya Adabala Viswa, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus and former Founder of QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey

This session will be moderated by Jeremy Attermann, Sr. Director, National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

Showcasing AI Product Advancements at NatCon26

In 2026, Qualifacts continues to advance its market leadership for AI in the behavioral health space, with the expansion of its Qualifacts iQ AI product suite. One of the latest additions is Qualifacts iQ Mobile, which enables clinicians to securely record sessions anywhere and sync to the EHR. This release extends the functionality of Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation, which populates AI-generated and formatted notes for any encounter and supports 120+ languages. Customers report an 80% reduction in note-taking time, and 50% say they can now treat more clients. This release complements the 2025 launch of Qualifacts iQ Assistant, which helps staff find answers and EHR resources in seconds.

Launching AI Agents Purpose-Built for Behavioral Health

Committed to supporting today’s demands and tomorrow’s opportunities, Qualifacts is rolling out a suite of AI agents purpose-built for behavioral health. Launched in early 2026, Qualifacts iQ Agent for Scheduling is an AI-powered scheduling tool to free staff time and simplify complex scheduling with chat-based AI prompts. Coming soon, Qualifacts iQ Agent for Billing will reduce billing complexity with automated, agent-driven workflows. Also releasing later this year, Qualifacts iQ Agent for Reporting will automate reporting and accelerate decision-making with insights that improve outcomes with intelligent, automated workflows.

Driving Interoperability Forward

At NatCon26, Qualifacts will also showcase the Qualifacts Marketplace, the company’s interoperability hub that connects agencies to trusted partners and simplifies interoperability with their Qualifacts EHR. The newly launched Qualifacts Marketplace includes partners such as Greenspace Health, Inovalon, Surescripts, and Wiley Treatment Planners, among others. Together, these integrations reflect Qualifacts’ commitment to ensuring behavioral health organizations can exchange data and connect the tools they need without sacrificing data security or workflow continuity.

Giving Back to Support Mile High Behavioral Healthcare

Qualifacts will also highlight its 2026 Give Back donation recipient, Denver-based Mile High Behavioral Healthcare (MHBHC) during NatCon26. Attendees can drop off necessity items at Booth #701, make a monetary donation at MHBHC.org/donate, or select an item from the organization’s Amazon wish list. Qualifacts will match all booth contributions made during the conference.

Visit Qualifacts at NatCon26 to see its AI, data, and interoperability solutions in action. To learn more, visit qualifacts.com.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,200 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.