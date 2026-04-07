Qualifacts Acquires MethodOne to Fully Integrate Medication-Assisted Treatment into its EHR Platforms for Substance Use Disorder Providers

Nashville, Tenn., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading behavioral health technology partner specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, today announced the acquisition of MethodOne by Computalogic, a comprehensive controlled-medication dispensing software purpose-built for opioid treatment programs (OTPs) and substance use disorder (SUD) providers. The acquisition brings together Qualifacts' award-winning EHR platforms with MethodOne's best-in-class medication dispensing and inventory management capabilities, creating a single, fully integrated solution for the behavioral healthcare market.

The MethodOne integration expands Qualifacts’ EHR capabilities, closing a critical gap for SUD and complex mental health providers that increasingly require integrated medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) dispensing. There are approximately 2,224 OTPs operating in the United States, a segment that has grown at 5.6% CAGR since 2019 and collectively treats over half a billion patients annually, the majority of whom are Medicaid beneficiaries. Qualifacts' existing customer feedback indicates that agencies are actively shifting from office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) models to OTPs to take advantage of simpler billing workflows, accelerating demand for an integrated platform that can support both clinical and dispensing needs.

"This acquisition is a direct response to what our customers are telling us they need,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Large SUD and mental health organizations require an integrated MAT and MOUD solution to operate effectively, and until now, that has meant cobbling together multiple systems. Bringing MethodOne into the Qualifacts family means our customers get a more complete behavioral healthcare EHR platform, with a single support relationship and a unified roadmap."

OTP providers operate under some of the most demanding regulatory requirements in healthcare, subject to overlapping oversight from the DEA, SAMHSA, and state agencies. With MethodOne fully integrated into Qualifacts EHRs, organizations can significantly reduce compliance and billing burden by unifying clinical documentation and controlled substance dispensing workflows, while eliminating duplicative data entry and the risks that come with managing disconnected systems. Providers can spend less time managing software and more time delivering care.

MethodOne has built a strong reputation among SUD treatment providers for feature-rich functionality and ease of use. Its functionality is regarded as superior to existing alternatives in the market. Existing MethodOne customers should expect continuity of service and an enhanced product experience as the integration with Qualifacts' EHR platforms deepens over time.

"Joining Qualifacts gives MethodOne the scale and resources to accelerate our roadmap and reach more providers who need a better solution,” said Keith Jones, CEO of MethodOne by Computalogic. “Together, we can offer SUD treatment organizations something they haven't had before: a truly integrated solution that handles the full scope of their clinical and dispensing needs, backed by a partner with deep and exclusive behavioral healthcare expertise."

Building upon the bi-directional integration partnership between Qualifacts and MethodOne established in 2024, this acquisition allows data to flow seamlessly between Qualifacts EHRs and the MAT/MOUD solution, while accelerating development with a shared roadmap and additional resources. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Qualifacts offers a variety of native and integrated addiction treatment solutions, including ASAM Continuum and Co-Triage assessments, medication administration, labs, inpatient and residential program support.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading behavioral health technology partner, specializing in AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning solutions enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology — we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,200 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

About MethodOne by Computalogic

MethodOne by Computalogic is a comprehensive controlled-medication dispensing solution designed for opioid treatment programs and substance use disorder providers. MethodOne's platform streamlines medication dispensing, inventory management, and regulatory compliance for OTPs operating under DEA, SAMHSA, and state agency oversight, enabling providers to deliver high-quality MAT care with greater efficiency and accuracy.

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