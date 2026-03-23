Clear Street Expands Institutional Access with Launch of Digital Asset Trading

Cloud-native Platform Delivers Deep Liquidity, Integrated Spot Execution and Financing for U.S. Institutions Across Digital Assets

David Martin Joins From FalconX as Chief Revenue Officer of Clear Street Digital

Clear Street to Attend Digital Asset Summit in NYC

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or the “Company”), a cloud-native financial technology company on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, through a single unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale, today unveiled expanded spot execution capabilities tailored for the U.S. market. Clear Street’s clients can now execute large-scale over-the-counter (OTC) spot trades in leading cryptocurrencies, including major tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and a wide array of altcoins and stablecoins through Clear Street Digital LLC.

Clear Street Digital provides institutional clients with access to spot crypto trading, delivered through the same integrated platform Clear Street uses to support equities, options, fixed income and futures. Financing, derivatives, cross-asset margining and API access are planned as future enhancements. The offering is built directly on Clear Street’s existing clearing, financing, onboarding and real-time risk infrastructure, enabling clients to manage digital assets alongside traditional exposures with greater transparency and operational consistency.

Ed Tilly, CEO of Clear Street said, “Expanding into digital assets is the most recent illustration of Clear Street’s mission to provide sophisticated investors with access to every asset, in every market through our unified, purpose-built platform. By adding digital assets onto the same infrastructure that powers equities, options, futures and fixed income, we’re giving clients a single, consistent experience through the entire trading lifecycle from execution to clearing, custody, financing, leverage and real-time risk monitoring across the portfolio.”

In November, the Company announced a partnership with BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company. BitGo serves as the Company’s exclusive custodian for digital assets and will soon be integrating their digital asset trading, custody and wallets using API-driven infrastructure to offer a fully robust and multi-asset trading platform to Clear Street clients.

Clear Street Digital is designed for hedge funds, asset managers, crypto-native funds and corporates managing digital assets on their balance sheet. By extending Clear Street’s infrastructure rails to crypto, clients gain a single operating environment for execution, capital usage and risk oversight — reducing fragmentation and improving capital efficiency.

Bob Rutherford, CEO of Clear Street Digital said, “Institutions want visibility and control across their entire portfolio, not disconnected systems for each asset class. Clear Street’s technology and end-to-end capital markets platform allows us to bring digital assets into the same institutional framework clients already rely on — where trading, financing and risk are fully transparent. That platform flexibility also gives us the ability to introduce new products quickly and responsibly as client needs evolve.”

As part of this expansion, David Martin joins as Chief Revenue Officer of Clear Street Digital. He brings more than 19 years of experience across investment management, fintech and trading, including a decade in cryptocurrency markets. Most recently, he served as CEO of AsiaNext, a digital asset derivatives exchange backed by SIX Group and SBI. Prior to that, during his tenure at FalconX, he helped launch them as the first CFTC registered crypto swaps dealer as the head of structuring and derivatives, led the global growth of sales and coverage into APAC and Europe, and as Head of Credit, supported the scaling of FalconX into a global prime broker. Earlier in his career, he co-founded Blockforce Capital, a statistical arbitrage crypto hedge fund, and helped launch BLCN, the first blockchain ETF. Prior to crypto, Martin specialized in developing quantitative strategies with a focus on macro markets and founded a risk analytics platform aimed at hedge funds.

Clear Street’s digital asset team will be attending Digital Asset Summit in NYC from March 24-26. For more information, please reach out to marketing @clearstreet.io .

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a single unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

Digital asset products are offered by Clear Street Digital LLC. Digital assets held through Clear Street Digital LLC's custodial partnerships are not FDIC insured or SIPC protected.

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