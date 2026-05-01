Clear Street & Kalshi Form Groundbreaking Partnership to Bring Institutional Access to World’s Largest Prediction Market Exchange

Client-First Partnership Spans Clearing, Settlement, Derivative, Block Trading and High & Low Touch Trading Solutions

Clear Street Swap Desk to Support Prediction Market ETFs

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced a strategic partnership with Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market. Clear Street has become the first institutional Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) to join Kalshi’s exchange and clearing house, opening regulated, institutional access to one of the fastest-growing asset classes in modern markets. Also part of the partnership, Clear Street launches swap capabilities for ETF issuers structuring listed investment products around prediction markets.

As the first institutional FCM member of Kalshi's exchange and clearing house, Clear Street's collaboration launches with institutional trading access to Kalshi's 24/7 regulated event contracts and expands to include regulated clearing and settlement, large-scale risk transfer through block trading, swap solutions for ETFs and infrastructure designed to scale the liquidity of Kalshi's markets. By combining Clear Street’s institutional client base with Kalshi’s regulated venue, the two companies aim to establish prediction markets as a serious component of modern institutional portfolios.

Andy Volz, Chief Commercial Officer of Clear Street, said, “This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market. Prediction markets are emerging as a regulated, fast-growing asset class, and our institutional clients want access to clearing, risk management and swap product capabilities for this growing space. Our cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform was purpose-built to deliver this kind of access with speed, transparency and scale.”

For Kalshi, the addition of Clear Street is the latest step in the platform’s path to widespread institutional adoption, which has increased drastically in recent months as investors show strong demand for trading event-based contracts and hedging event-based risks.

Max Crowley, Vice President of Business Development at Kalshi, said, “Institutional demand for prediction markets is at a tipping point, and our clients have been clear about what they need to scale into the asset class: regulated clearing, deep institutional liquidity and the operational rigor of a modern infrastructure provider. Clear Street delivers all of that, and as the first institutional FCM to join Kalshi, they are setting the standard for how event contracts will be accessed, cleared and risk-managed at institutional scale. This partnership is a major step forward for our market and for the broader category.”

Clear Street’s purpose-built infrastructure powers an end-to-end capital markets platform that enables rollout of new products and services without duplicating technology stacks or rebuilding systems.

Jon Daplyn, Chief Operating Officer of Clear Street, said, "We built a single platform, a single ledger, across every stage of the trade lifecycle. That architecture drives our product velocity and enables the flexibility to move into new markets and bring emerging asset classes like prediction markets onto the same infrastructure as our equities, options, futures, fixed income, derivatives and digital asset businesses without starting from scratch every time."

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. Clear Street provides the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Its single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how clients interact with markets tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.clearstreet.io .

About Kalshi:

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world’s largest prediction market. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making humanity more informed about the future. As the first regulated exchange for events, Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It’s the leading safe and regulated platform trusted by millions of people in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com .

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