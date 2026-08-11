Clear Street Launches Private Markets Equity Research

Deep, Independent Research Coverage on Leading Private Companies Now Available to Clear Street Clients

Research Extends Clear Street's Private Markets Platform, Giving Investors Insight Alongside Access, Execution and Liquidity

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street ("Clear Street" or "the Company"), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced the launch of Clear Street Private Markets Equity Research, a new research offering covering leading private companies ahead of, and independent of, public listing. The launch builds on Clear Street Private Markets, the Company's platform for private company access, execution, liquidity and capital efficiency, providing institutional grade proprietary research to help clients evaluate opportunities before they reach the public markets.

Led by equity analyst Owen Lau, the research team has already published a series of fireside chats on private companies of interest to institutional investors. The new private markets research offering launched today with an in-depth company research report of Databricks. Clients will be able to access this research directly within their Clear Street account, alongside the rest of the Private Markets ecosystem.

Uri Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clear Street, said, "Access without insight is only half the opportunity. We're giving our clients the research to match the access we've already built, all within one platform."

Clear Street seeks to offer Private Markets Equity Research to address a gap investors commonly encounter in pre-IPO investing: limited, fragmented, or sell-side-only research on companies that are increasingly important to portfolios well before they go public.

To learn more about Clear Street, please visit www.clearstreet.io .

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit www.clearstreet.io .

Note: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer will be made only to eligible qualified purchasers through a confidential offering memorandum and related subscription documents.

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