Protecting Ontarians from Fraudulent Fuels Workers

Toronto, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is continuing its efforts to help Ontarians stay vigilant against unregistered and uncertified fuels workers. Every year, TSSA’s public awareness campaign in Fraud Prevention Month highlights the importance of hiring qualified professionals for any work involving fuel‑burning appliances.

In Ontario, only TSSA‑registered contractors and certified fuel technicians are legally permitted to install, service, or maintain fuel‑burning appliances such as furnaces, boilers, and water heaters. Work performed by someone unregistered or uncertified can potentially put homeowners, tenants, and businesses at risk. Their fuel services lack TSSA oversight and can increase potential exposure to safety hazards, including carbon monoxide poisoning and fire.

TSSA’s campaign aims to equip Ontarians with the knowledge to differentiate legitimate fuels contractors from those operating outside the law. The Campaign Resources Page features videos, real‑world stories, Frequently Asked Questions, and other tools to help people make informed decisions and recognize red flags of a fraudulent fuels worker. Ontarians are encouraged to report suspicious workers.

“Fraudulent fuels workers can put people in harm’s way. It is essential to know that the individual you’re hiring to work on your fuel-burning equipment is legally permitted to do so,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of TSSA’s Fuels Safety Program.

“Don’t take the risk of hiring unqualified workers to service your fuel equipment, even if their prices seem low. That’s a sign that something isn’t right,” added Mr. Kennedy. “With 9,000 registered contractors and 60,000 certified professionals in Ontario, homeowners have plenty of trusted options. For your safety, verify the contractor’s credentials before hiring them.”

Consumers can verify a contractor’s registration status using TSSA’s Registered Fuels Contractor lookup tool.

Suspicious fuel works can be reported to TSSA at fuels_technical_services@tssa.org.

More safety tips and educational content about fraudulent fuels workers can be found on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.