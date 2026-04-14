Springing into Seasonal Safety

Toronto, Ontario, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we spring into a new season of activities, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) has issued SpringSafe – its latest free seasonal safety booklet, available on COsafety.ca.

Through a series of safety tips and resources on everything from carbon monoxide (CO) to household cleaners, helmets, digging activities, lithium-ion batteries, and more, our SpringSafe booklet is packed with information to help Ontarians reduce the risk of preventable injuries.

“Carbon monoxide (CO) – a household poison like many others - knows no seasonal boundaries,” says Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels Safety at TSSA. “In the spring we must pay special attention to potential exposures at cottages, campers, boat cabins and RVs,” adds Kennedy,

Residents can significantly reduce CO risks by taking these two important steps:

Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually through the services of a TSSA-registered fuel contractor: to find a TSSA-registered contractor near you, use the Find A Registered Fuels Contractor Tool at COsafety.ca.

Have working, certified, CO alarms installed; regularly test and replace them in accordance with manufacturer’s instruction.

Ontarians are encouraged to learn more about CO and other seasonal safety topics by reading and sharing the information in the SpringSafe booklet.

More information on CO safety can be found on our dedicated website, COsafety.ca, and in the attached backgrounder.

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About TSSA

Throughout Ontario, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) administers provincial safety regulations and enhances public safety. TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education, authorization, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, compliance support, enforcement, and prosecution activities.

www.tssa.org