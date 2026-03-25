Repeat Offender Found Guilty of Performing Fuel Work without TSSA’s Authorization

Toronto, ON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Court of Justice has found Mark Van Watteghem guilty of two offences under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, following his work on gas appliances without the required authorization from the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA).

In Ontario, only fuel contractors registered with TSSA and individuals holding valid gas technician certificate are legally permitted to work on gas appliances.

Between June and September 2023, Mr. Van Watteghem, operating as Van Watts Mechanical, removed a gas furnace and installed a replacement unit at a home in Windsor, Ontario. At the time, his business was not registered with TSSA as a fuels contractor, and he did not hold a valid gas technician certificate. While Mr. Van Watteghem was previously certified as a gas technician, his certification had expired in 2017 and has not been renewed.

“Working with fuel‑related equipment without proper TSSA registration and certification puts lives at risk. Those who cut corners will face legal consequences,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of the Fuel Safety Program at TSSA.

Mr. Van Watteghem has a history of fuel safety violations. In 2016, he was convicted of performing unsafe fuel work and fined $10,000 plus the victim surcharge. In 2019, he was fined $15,000 and the victim surcharge for unsafe fuel work and for operating as an unregistered fuels contractor.

Due to the repeated nature of Mr. Van Watteghem’s safety violations, the penalties in the current case – including a fine, jail time, or both – will be determined through further court proceedings.

“Never hire unregistered fuel contractors or uncertified gas technicians as their work isn’t audited or inspected, and they lack the authorization to do this work. TSSA is committed to enforcing fuel safety requirements and helping consumers understand how to hire legitimate fuel contractors,” added Mr. Kennedy.

TSSA reminds fuels contractors and technicians that proper registration and certification are mandatory when performing work involving fuel equipment. Members of the public are encouraged to verify contractor credentials before allowing work to proceed in their homes. Ontarians can confirm a contractor’s authorization status using TSSA’s fuels contractor lookup tool.

More resources about fraudulent fuels workers are available on TSSA’s website.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.