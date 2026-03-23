Wallace Unveils AI-Powered Platform to Transform Personalized Investing

Chicago, Illinois, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallace Finance Co. has launched its innovative investing platform on the Apple App Store, designed to give everyday investors unprecedented control through hyper-personalized, AI-driven investment strategies.

Wallace introduces a new approach to investing, enabling users to turn any idea into a fully executable investment strategy with just a few taps. Through its patent-pending AI tool, “Ask Wallace,” users can create, customize, and manage investment strategies tailored to their unique perspectives, market insights, and financial goals.

Unlike traditional funds and ETFs, Wallace empowers users with full control to modify fund holdings, build strategies from scratch, or generate unique strategies based on market insights and timing. The platform dynamically rebalances strategies over time, helping investors automatically allocate more capital toward top-performing assets.

“We constantly hear that investors want to exclude certain stocks from ETFs, or modify the weights of stocks within market indexes,” said Matt Baldwin, CEO of Wallace. “Our mission is to put that control back into the hands of everyday investors by giving them the power of the traditional Wall Street investment funds in their pocket.”

Wallace’s platform includes access to over 6,000 stocks and ETFs, integrated research tools, custom news feeds, and SEC-backed allocation and execution systems. Users can also compare performance across strategies and make dynamic adjustments in real time, all within a seamless, intuitive interface.

At its core, Wallace is built on the belief that everyone should have greater ownership over their investment structuring. By combining advanced AI with user-driven strategy creation, the platform aims to democratize investing and redefine how investment strategies are built and managed.

About Wallace

Wallace is an AI-powered mobile investing platform focused on delivering custom investment strategies with just a thought. By enabling users to modify market indexes, customize ETF holdings, and transform ideas into actionable investments, Wallace is reshaping the future of retail investing.