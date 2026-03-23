Waste-to-Value: Building Florida’s Premier Biomass Platform

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) is executing one of the most compelling operational transformations in the small-cap environmental services sector. From its flagship 80+ acre permitted organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida, RenX is assembling a vertically integrated, technology-enabled biomass and engineered-soils platform — one purpose-built to capture margin at every stage of the waste-to-value cycle.

The company’s recent operational activity tells a clear story: new commercial contracts, automated equipment deployment, capital secured, and premium product markets entered — all within a compressed window. This is a company building velocity.

Investors who look past the transitional noise will find a business with structural advantages in a growth market: control over feedstock supply, proprietary processing technology on the doorstep, and an expanding contracted revenue base. The next two quarters represent a critical inflection point.

RECENT OPERATIONAL MILESTONES AT A GLANCE

Metric Value / Status 2025 Revenue (Expected) $7.0 Million Facility 80+ Acre Permitted Organics Processing Site, Myakka City, FL Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill Expected Delivery: March 2026 Komptech XL3 Screener Deployed March 10, 2026 — Automated 3-Stacker System Sarasota Disposal Agreement Contracted Per-Yard Rate, Net-30 Terms (Jan. 2026) Premium Compost Customer South Florida Bagged Soils Market Entry (Jan. 2026) Tampa Green Waste Contract Dual Revenue: Hauling + Feedstock (Mar. 2026) Zimmer Equipment Contract New Recurring Hauling Revenue, C&D Materials (Feb. 2026) PIPE Financing $6.0 Million, Fixed Conversion Price (Feb. 2026) Nasdaq Compliance Within Applicable Period; RSplit Authorization in Place

The Transformation: From Real Estate to Waste-to-Value Leader

RenX entered 2025 as Safe and Green Development Corporation, a real estate-focused company with limited operational scale. It exits fiscal 2025 as a renamed, refocused environmental services company with an expected $7 million in gross revenues, a core operating business anchored in biomass processing, and a technology deployment pipeline that could reshape its unit economics.

The company’s CEO David Villarreal characterized 2025 as a “defining chapter” — and the evidence supports that framing. The acquisition of Resource Group established the production infrastructure. The Zimmer Equipment subsidiary brought fleet and logistics capabilities. The Myakka City facility provided a permitted, scalable base for organic processing. What was assembled in 2025 is now being optimized and monetized in 2026.

“The acquisition of Resource Group during fiscal 2025 established our core operating business, and we believe that the progress we have made across operations, capital markets, and asset monetization has positioned us for the next phase of disciplined growth.”

— David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer — January 2026



This is not incremental improvement. This is category repositioning. RenX is transitioning from project-dependent real estate income to recurring, contracted environmental services revenue — a business model with far more durable cash flow characteristics.

The Automation Play: Komptech XL3 + Automated Stacking System

On March 12, 2026, RenX announced the deployment of a Komptech XL3 trommel screener integrated with an automated three-stacker conveyor system at Myakka — a targeted capital investment with an immediately calculable payback profile.

The prior configuration required two operators: a dedicated loader operator and a second operator for continuous material repositioning. The XL3 integration eliminates the second operator and loader entirely, while simultaneously expanding throughput capacity through three 80-foot automated stacking conveyors.

IMPACT Lower labor cost per yard — Higher throughput volume — Cleaner finished product flow to market

The significance extends beyond the direct savings. The XL3 deployment establishes the physical infrastructure for a fully integrated processing circuit at Myakka — the backbone that will connect organics intake through finished-product dispatch once the Microtec mill arrives.

“Replacing a manual two-operator staging setup with an integrated stacking system is exactly the kind of targeted improvement that should result in significant, measurable impact with more throughput, lower variable cost, and a cleaner flow of finished product to market.”

— David Villarreal, CEO — March 12, 2026

Industry data on automated composting systems demonstrates this operating logic empirically: advanced automated processing has demonstrated the ability to reduce processing time by up to 99% compared to conventional timelines, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 66%. RenX’s screening automation follows the same operational logic — remove manual bottlenecks, increase consistency, reduce labor dependency.

The Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill: The Margin Expansion Engine

If the XL3 screener is the infrastructure backbone, the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill is the profit engine. Expected to arrive in March 2026, this precision milling technology is specifically designed to convert lower-margin biomass overages into higher-value engineered soil products by improving particle uniformity and expanding the range of premium product specifications RenX can offer to market.

The margin expansion thesis is straightforward: take the same feedstock, process it to a higher specification, and sell it at a meaningfully higher price per yard. The Microtec mill is the technology that executes this conversion. Management views it as foundational to building a more scalable, higher-margin operating model over time.

THE MARKET IT SERVES

The manufactured soil market reached $9.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $12.54 billion by 2030 at a 6.22% CAGR. Biochar — a premium component in engineered soils — is growing at 13.60% CAGR through 2032, driven by sustainable agriculture and carbon sequestration applications.

Rapid urbanization is intensifying demand for custom-engineered soil solutions across green roofs, vertical farms, public parks, and sustainable construction projects. Nearly 40% of manufactured soil demand growth comes from environmentally conscious projects using composted materials and recycled organics.

RenX is not chasing a niche. It is entering a structurally growing market at precisely the moment when precision processing technology is becoming the standard for premium positioning.

Commercial Momentum: Multiple Revenue Streams Now Active

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of RenX’s current position is the breadth of commercial activity across its subsidiaries. Each of the following milestones, completed within roughly 60 days, contributes a distinct and additive revenue layer to the business:

1. SARASOTA DISPOSAL SERVICES AGREEMENT — JANUARY 30, 2026

RenX’s Resource Group subsidiary (RGUS) secured a new disposal services agreement with a regional commercial landscaping operator serving the Sarasota market. The agreement is structured on a ticket-based volume stream with net-30 payment terms — providing transaction-level cash flow visibility that is unusual for a company at this stage.

RGUS receives inbound organic material at its 15th Street transfer facility and processes it into feedstock for biomass conversion. Every incoming load generates disposal revenue and supplies the processing pipeline — a textbook example of waste-to-value economics.

MODEL Disposal fee revenue on inbound → Feedstock for compost and soil products → Product revenue on outbound

2. PREMIUM BAGGED SOILS MARKET ENTRY — JANUARY 21, 2026

RenX announced its first deliveries of compost material to a new customer serving the premium bagged soils and growing media market in South Florida. This represents a decisive product upgrade: from bulk commodity compost to consumer-facing, premium-specification product.

The significance is more than just the revenue. Premium bagged soil markets demand higher quality specifications than RenX was previously able to meet. The fact that recent equipment investments have opened access to this customer segment validates the operational improvement thesis in real time.

3. ZIMMER EQUIPMENT HAULING CONTRACT — FEBRUARY 10, 2026

RenX’s Zimmer Equipment subsidiary secured a new hauling services contract with a Florida waste transfer operator to provide dedicated hauling of construction and demolition materials. The contract is expected to generate recurring revenue and improve fleet utilization across Zimmer’s truck and heavy equipment operations.

Zimmer’s contracted hauling business provides a durable, recurring revenue stream that operates largely independently of commodity pricing — adding a stabilizing base layer to the consolidated revenue mix.

4. TAMPA GREEN WASTE REMOVAL CONTRACT — MARCH 3, 2026

RenX secured a purchase order for green waste removal services with a major multi-location landscaping provider in the Tampa market, completing an initial five-trailer pickup and subsequently receiving a second purchase order for three additional loads.

This contract best illustrates the dual revenue stream model at the core of RenX’s strategy: hauling revenue generated on pickup, plus feedstock value captured when that same material arrives at Myakka and enters the compost and soil products pipeline.

“Every load of green waste we pick up not only generates hauling revenue, but also feeds our compost and soil products pipeline, creating a potential dual revenue stream from each engagement. As we prepare to deploy the Microtec system, growing our inbound feedstock base is critical to ensure we can fully utilize such technology at scale.”

— David Villarreal, CEO — March 3, 2026

Capital Positioning: $6M PIPE Provides Execution Runway

On February 13, 2026, RenX priced a $6.0 million private placement (PIPE) with a fixed conversion price of $0.281 per share. The financing provides the company with capital to fund operational priorities — including Microtec commissioning, feedstock volume expansion, and working capital — while preserving execution flexibility during a critical ramp period.

Separately, RenX restructured its Norman Berry investment — converting approximately $600,000 of equity exposure into a secured note while retaining a 50% ownership stake — a move that prioritizes capital recovery while preserving upside optionality.

The company’s balance sheet rationalization plan also includes monetization of legacy real estate assets, which management has committed to redirecting toward the core technology-driven environmental processing platform. This systematic capital recycling reflects disciplined management of a business in transition.

COMPLIANCE RenX is within the applicable Nasdaq compliance period and has until July 2026 to regain the $1.00 minimum bid price. Shareholder authorization for a reverse stock split is in place if required.

The Vertical Integration Thesis: Why This Model Wins

The strategic architecture RenX is building mirrors the model that has generated industry-leading margins in the broader waste management sector. Vertically integrated operators that control both feedstock procurement and finished-product manufacturing consistently achieve consolidated EBITDA margins in the high 20s to low 30s percent.

The math is compelling. Waste management companies operating this model internalize 66% or more of collected waste at owned facilities, dramatically reducing per-unit disposal costs. Collection services contribute over 60% of industry revenue, while disposal and processing add 25-40%. Companies controlling the full chain capture both streams.

RenX is constructing exactly this model in the biomass and engineered soils segment — a sub-sector experiencing materially faster growth than traditional waste management.

COLLECT PROCESS SELL Green waste hauling revenue

Disposal fees

Contracted volume streams Automated trommel screening

Microtec precision milling

Value-added compost production Bulk compost

Premium bagged growing media

Engineered soil substrates

Market Tailwinds: Structural Growth Across Every Segment

RenX is not manufacturing demand — it is positioning itself to capture demand that is already building across multiple, intersecting growth markets.

Metric Value / Status Global Biomass Market (2024) $141.29 Billion Global Biomass Market (2032, Projected) $225.24 Billion Biomass Market CAGR 6.0%

Manufactured Soil Market (2025) $9.28 Billion Manufactured Soil Market (2030, Projected) $12.54 Billion Manufactured Soil CAGR 6.22%

Biochar Market CAGR (2025–2032) 13.60%

Green Infra. Demand Share from Recycled Organics ~40% of Growth

Florida presents a particularly attractive operating environment. The state’s population growth, year-round landscaping activity, and increasing regulatory scrutiny around landfill disposal are converging to create structural demand for exactly the services RenX provides — reliable, professional green waste removal paired with locally produced engineered soil products.

Key Execution Milestones: What Investors Should Track

Management has been explicit about the metrics that will validate the strategy. These are concrete, observable milestones — not abstract goals:

Successful commissioning and ramp-up of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill

Measurable improvement in product mix toward premium engineered soil blends

Sequential gross margin progression across quarters

Expansion of commercial engagements in bagged soils and engineered substrates

Continued build-out of contracted inbound feedstock volumes across Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida

Legacy real estate monetization to fund core platform investment

Restoration of Nasdaq minimum bid compliance

The XL3 screener deployment laid the groundwork. The Microtec mill arrival is the next inflection. Q2 2026 results will be the first quantitative evidence of whether the technology integration is delivering the projected operational leverage.

The Vanderbilt Perspective

We reviewed the filings, analyzed the press releases, examined the operational announcements, and stress-tested the market data. What emerged was a company executing a coherent, well-paced transformation in a sector experiencing structural, multi-decade growth tailwinds.

The dual revenue stream model is real and already active. The automation investments are deployed and generating measurable throughput gains. The premium product market has been entered. Capital has been secured. The Microtec mill is incoming.

This is not a story about what RenX might do. It is a story about what RenX has already done, and what it is positioned to do next. The commercial contracts, the equipment deployment, the capital raise, and the premium market entry represent a body of evidence that management is executing against a disciplined, data-supported strategy.

The risk, as always, is execution. Technology integration requires precision. Feedstock volumes must scale. The Microtec mill must perform as designed. But the architecture is sound, the market is growing, and the company is building infrastructure for a higher-margin, more durable business model than anything in its prior operating profile.

We will be watching the Microtec commissioning timeline, Q2 2026 gross margin data, and the expansion of contracted feedstock volumes for confirmation that the execution is matching the strategy.

RenX Enterprises: Building the Florida Platform for Waste-to-Value Leadership.

DISCLOSURE & LEGAL NOTICE

This report is published by The Vanderbilt Report, a brand of AB Holdings, LLC. It is based on publicly available information including SEC filings, press releases, GlobeNewswire announcements, and independent market research. This report has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a solicitation to buy or sell securities, or a recommendation of any kind. RenX Enterprises Corp. may be a client or compensating party of AB Holdings, LLC in connection with investor relations or financial communications services. Readers should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this report and in company filings involve risks and uncertainties. All market data cited reflects publicly available research as of the publication date.

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