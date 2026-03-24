Phonak AI-Powered Hearing Aids Recognized with 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

STÄFA, Switzerland, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a global leader in innovative hearing solutions, today announced that its Virto R Infinio and Infinio Ultra Sphere hearing aids have been named winners in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG).

The annual awards program recognizes organizations, products and technologies that are applying artificial intelligence to drive measurable impact across industries.

Both Phonak products earned recognition in the health category for leveraging AI to dynamically enhance speech clarity and reduce background noise, enabling better hearing outcomes for users in everyday listening environments.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to developing intelligent hearing solutions that automatically adapt to changing sound environments,” said Oliver Frank, Vice President of Phonak Marketing. “By applying AI in meaningful ways, we're empowering people with hearing loss to communicate more effortlessly in the real world.”

Pushing AI forward in meaningful ways

Phonak Virto R Infinio

AI is used to recognize the listening environment (e.g., quiet, speech in noise, music) and automatically adjust the hearing aid settings in real time. It acts as an intelligent control system that optimizes features like noise reduction and directionality to deliver a seamless, personalized listening experience.

Phonak Infinio Ultra Sphere

AI is used to directly process the sound signal in real time, separating speech from background noise using a deep neural network. Instead of only adjusting settings, it enhances the speech signal itself, making conversations clearer, especially in noisy environments.

Since its launch in 2025, the Virto R Infinio has received multiple awards, including the 2026 iF Design Award, 2025 Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM’s) Hearing Technology Innovator Award and the 2026 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Award. The Infinio Ultra Sphere also received the 2026 iF Design Award earlier this month.

This BIG AI award underscores Phonak’s leadership in applying AI to hearing technology, combining medical-grade innovation with intuitive, user-focused design to enhance the hearing experience for millions worldwide.

For more information about the award-winning Infinio portfolio, visit www.phonak.com/en-int

Phonak Media relations contact:

Global

Florence Camenzind

Phone +41 79 538 7131

Email Florence.camenzind@sonova.com

US

Melissa Ristau

Phone +1 331 255 7400

Email melissa.ristau@sonova.com

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sonova operates through four businesses – Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants – and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group’s globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever-growing consumer base in more than 100 countries. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion, with a net profit of CHF 547 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries. For more information, please visit www.sonova.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e562f565-f318-4467-b0ac-3061d45f7c53