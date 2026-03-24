Novarra BBX Expands Tokenization Infrastructure Platform to Meet Growing Institutional Demand for Real-World Asset Markets

FRISCO, Texas, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra BBX, LLC (“Novarra”), a U.S.-based financial infrastructure company, today announced the expansion of its institutional tokenization platform and supporting liquidity framework, positioning the firm to address increasing demand for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization across global markets.

The expansion reflects accelerating adoption of tokenization among institutional investors, asset managers, and private market participants seeking more efficient capital formation, settlement, and global distribution capabilities.

Novarra’s enhanced platform integrates:

• Multi-asset real-world asset tokenization architecture

• Institutional-grade liquidity and market infrastructure

• Insurance-backed financial structuring capabilities

• A compliance-first framework aligned with evolving regulatory standards

The system is designed to support a broad range of asset classes, including precious metals, private credit, real estate, carbon markets, and alternative assets.

From Issuance to Institutional Infrastructure

As digital asset markets mature, industry focus is shifting beyond token creation toward the development of infrastructure capable of supporting regulated, large-scale financial activity.

Novarra’s approach reflects this evolution.

Rather than focusing solely on asset tokenization, the company is building an integrated framework that combines:

• Asset origination and tokenization

• Custody and compliance systems

• Liquidity provisioning and market structure

• Risk management and asset protection

This model is designed to address a key limitation within the sector: the absence of consistent, institutional-grade liquidity across tokenized markets.

A Limited Field of Institutional-Scale Platforms

As the tokenization sector evolves, the number of platforms capable of delivering fully integrated tokenization, liquidity, and compliance infrastructure remains limited, creating a significant opportunity for firms positioned to operate at institutional scale.

Market participants are increasingly recognizing that scalable tokenized markets require not only digital issuance capabilities, but also robust financial infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and reliable secondary market liquidity.

Novarra’s platform has been developed with these requirements as core design principles, aligning the company with the emerging needs of institutional capital markets.

Capital Formation Initiative

In connection with its platform expansion, Novarra also confirmed plans to introduce a convertible debenture program to support continued development of its infrastructure and tokenization systems.

The initiative represents a transition from earlier fund-based structures toward a more capital-efficient model aligned with the company’s 2026 strategic roadmap.

Additional details will be provided in accordance with applicable regulatory guidelines. Executive Commentary

“Digital asset markets are entering a phase where infrastructure matters more than experimentation,” said Robert Di Marco, Chief Executive Officer of Novarra BBX.

“Tokenization is evolving into a core component of financial markets, but the real challenge is building systems that support liquidity, compliance, and institutional participation at scale.”

He added: “We are focused on building the underlying framework that allows real-world assets to move efficiently across digital markets, bridging traditional finance and blockchain-based systems.”

Market Context

Tokenization is increasingly viewed as a structural evolution in financial markets, with the potential to transform how assets are issued, managed, and traded.

Key drivers include:

• Demand for faster and more efficient settlement systems

• Growth of private markets and alternative assets

• Increased interest in fractional ownership and global access

• The need for transparent, programmable financial instruments

As these trends continue, infrastructure providers capable of supporting institutional-grade tokenized markets are expected to play a central role in the next phase of financial innovation.

Strategic Roadmap

Novarra’s 2026 roadmap includes:

• Expansion of tokenization platform capabilities

• Development of institutional liquidity networks

• Advancement of asset-backed token structures

• Continued investment in compliance and regulatory frameworks

• Growth of cross-border capital formation infrastructure

The company expects to introduce additional platform components and strategic initiatives throughout the year.

More information is available at: www.novarra.io

About Novarra BBX

Novarra BBX, LLC is a financial infrastructure company focused on real-world asset tokenization, institutional liquidity systems, and blockchain-enabled capital markets. The firm develops integrated solutions designed to modernize the issuance, management, and trading of real-world assets across global financial networks.