Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Transforms Zero Trust with New AI-Powered Capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced new AI-powered capabilities for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation designed to transform how organizations design and enforce security policies. The solution leverages AI to identify, analyze, and interpret application behavior, then automatically generates accurate, enforcement-ready policies. Organizations can now dramatically speed up segmentation efforts, implement stronger controls with confidence, and remain resilient against rapidly evolving, AI-powered threats.

Modern business environments no longer stand still. Workloads evolve rapidly, and attackers exploit lateral movement faster than security teams can react. Unlike legacy microsegmentation tools that leave customers guessing and afraid to enforce controls, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation’s new features enable ongoing discovery, customer-specific intelligence, proof-driven enforcement, and continuous assurance, so organizations can safely reduce attack surface and sustain measurable risk reduction at scale.

New enhancements include:

Continuous discovery: Allows for real-time understanding, faster time to visibility, and stronger foundations for Zero Trust.

Allows for real-time understanding, faster time to visibility, and stronger foundations for Zero Trust. AI that understands applications: Automatically discovers application behavior, generates and explains segmentation policies at scale, simulates impact, and validates readiness before enforcement — reducing manual effort and operational risk.

Automatically discovers application behavior, generates and explains segmentation policies at scale, simulates impact, and validates readiness before enforcement — reducing manual effort and operational risk. Proof-driven enforcement: Greatly reduces the attack surface and increases the ability to scale Zero Trust without adding head count.

Greatly reduces the attack surface and increases the ability to scale Zero Trust without adding head count. Continuous risk containment: Deep analysis correlates exposure-aware detection with segmentation enforcement, enabling organizations to reduce blast radius by feeding AI-generated insights directly into policy actions.

Deep analysis correlates exposure-aware detection with segmentation enforcement, enabling organizations to reduce blast radius by feeding AI-generated insights directly into policy actions. Delegated, application-owner workflows: Engages application owners directly through the App Owner Portal to accelerate approvals, reduce friction, and operationalize Zero Trust at enterprise scale.





“We analyzed more than 500 segmentation projects to pinpoint common bottlenecks and identify what drives success across technology, processes, and human behavior,” said Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Security with Akamai. “Those insights guided the development of these enhancements to Akamai Guardicore Segmentation that apply AI-powered segmentation throughout the entire risk containment lifecycle — from continuous discovery and intelligent insight to runtime assurance, exposure analysis, and rapid response.”

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is tailored to organizations operating hybrid IT, cloud, Kubernetes, and AI workloads that must reduce lateral movement risk, ransomware, and impact while also meeting increasing audit, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements.

To learn more about this product, please visit our Akamai Guardicore Segmentation page or stop by Akamai’s booth N-6245 at this year’s RSA Conference.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

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