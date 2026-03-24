Syndigo Launches Synapse to Bring Agentic PXM to Enterprise Commerce

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) and commerce data solutions, today announced Synapse™, the industry’s first agentic PXM platform natively built on enterprise-grade, multi-domain master data management (MDM). Synapse is the agentic foundation of Syndigo’s Product Experience Cloud, enabling brands and retailers to operationalize AI through coordinated agents with structured human oversight so teams can move faster, operate with greater accuracy, and drive measurable commercial outcomes.

As digital commerce environments grow more complex with proliferating retailer requirements, regulatory pressures, and always-on content demands, traditional PIM and PXM approaches are reaching their limits. Manual workflows and task-based automation cannot scale to meet the volume, variability, and velocity required to compete on the digital shelf. Synapse addresses this challenge by orchestrating AI agents into autonomous workflows, guided by humans as needed, that accelerate time to shelf, improve data quality, and continuously optimize performance across channels.

“Synapse represents a fundamental shift in how product experience management works,” said Tarun Chandrasekhar, Chief Product Officer at Syndigo. “For years, teams have been stuck managing complexity manually or through disconnected tools. With Synapse, we’re introducing an agentic operating model for commerce—one where AI agents handle execution, humans provide direction, and PXM becomes a true growth engine rather than a bottleneck.”

From Task Automation to Truly Agentic PXM

Many platforms add AI as a feature layer, using it to assist with isolated tasks such as content generation or enrichment. Synapse takes a fundamentally different approach. It is built natively on Syndigo’s modern, multi-domain MDM foundation, enabling AI agents to operate across product, supplier, location, compliance, and performance data as a connected digital twin.

This architectural difference is what enables true agentic PXM. Because Synapse orchestrates how agents operate, they can work together as part of coordinated workflows. Some agents perform steps in sequence – passing work from one to the next – while others operate in parallel to complete tasks simultaneously. Rather than reacting to individual prompts, agents can reason across domains, take action across systems, and coordinate with one another to manage complete product lifecycle workflows from creation and onboarding to syndication and optimization.

The result is a system where AI doesn’t just assist with individual tasks. Instead, coordinated agents can manage the entire product lifecycle from product creation and onboarding, to distribution across commerce channels, to continuously optimizing product performance.

Synapse blends machine learning and generative AI to:

Accelerate product onboarding and reduce time to shelf

Generate, adapt, and optimize product content to improve conversion across retailers and marketplaces

Reduce retailer rejections through automated validation against trading partner and regulatory requirements

Continuously improve product data using downstream performance signals





Agents can identify data gaps, generate and enrich content, validate accuracy and compliance, syndicate data across retailers and distributors, and monitor performance over time. Human checkpoints are embedded at critical decision points to ensure transparency, control, and auditability.

Analyst Perspective: The Shift to Agentic Operations

Industry analysts increasingly point to agentic AI as the next phase of enterprise transformation, moving beyond copilots and point automation toward systems that can plan, act, and optimize within defined guardrails. In commerce and PXM, this shift is especially critical, as brands manage thousands of products across fragmented retail ecosystems.

Synapse reflects this evolution by turning PXM into an operational system of intelligence. Instead of asking teams to manage complexity manually, it enables autonomous agents to handle routine execution while humans focus on strategy, brand stewardship, and exception handling.

Built for Enterprise Scale and Trust

Synapse is designed for the most demanding enterprise environments, combining autonomy with governance. Built-in policy enforcement, validation, and human oversight ensure that brands retain control as AI agents execute at scale, supporting compliance, accountability, and audit readiness.

“Agentic PXM isn’t about replacing people,” said Britt East, Chief Information Officer, John Boos & Co. “It frees teams to focus on brand strategy and growth while intelligent systems handle execution at scale. The human creativity and experience behind John Boos & Co. remain our competitive advantage; Agentic PXM simply helps us move faster, reach more marketplaces, and operate with greater scale and agility.”

Visit Syndigo at Shoptalk booth #3624. To learn more, visit syndigo.com/agenticpxm and register here for the upcoming webinar.

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps brands, retailers, and distributors drive growth and loyalty through exceptional product experiences. Connecting more than 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers through the industry’s leading commerce data pool, Syndigo delivers the most complete and composable Product Experience Management (PXM) and product MDM solutions. Companies rely on Syndigo to organize and enrich product data, publish it everywhere they sell, and optimize performance through AI-powered insights. Brands and retailers including J.M. Smucker Company, Dole International, Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Occitane, Unilever, Weber, Boden, Kroger, Sprouts, Menards, and AutoZone drive growth with Syndigo. Learn more at www.syndigo.com .