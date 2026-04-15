Syndigo Introduces SynapseGo™, Bringing Agentic Workflows to Business Users Through Conversation

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) and commerce data solutions, today announced SynapseGo™, a conversational interface that allows business users to interact with Syndigo’s Synapse™ agentic PXM platform using natural language to initiate, manage, and approve intelligent workflows across the product lifecycle.

Unveiled this week at Syndigo Connect, the premier conference for AI-driven product experiences and agentic commerce, SynapseGo brings agentic PXM directly to the teams responsible for launching products, managing content, and optimizing performance, without requiring technical skills or complex configuration. Through a simple, chat‑based experience, users can ask Synapse to perform work, review recommendations, and guide execution, while maintaining full visibility and control as needed.

Making Agentic PXM Practical for Everyday Work

SynapseGo provides marketers, ecommerce teams, and data owners with a single conversational entry point into agentic workflows. Instead of navigating multiple tools or managing long task lists, users can simply describe what they want to accomplish, such as launching new products, improving content quality, resolving retailer issues, or preparing data for syndication, and let Synapse coordinate the work.

Behind the scenes, Synapse orchestrates specialized AI agents to execute tasks across product, supplier, compliance, and performance data. SynapseGo blends autonomous execution with human oversight, enabling users to review outputs, approve actions, and apply brand or business judgment where it matters most.

Out‑of‑the‑Box Agentic Workflows Available Today

With SynapseGo, business users can immediately access a growing library of prebuilt agentic workflows, including:

Product Creation Agent to accelerate the launch of new and updated products

to accelerate the launch of new and updated products Onboarding Agent to streamline supplier and product onboarding

to streamline supplier and product onboarding Enrichment Agent to improve content completeness and quality at scale

to improve content completeness and quality at scale Syndication Agent to validate and publish product data across retailers and marketplaces



Early beta customers are already using these workflows to reduce manual effort, improve first‑pass retailer acceptance, and bring products to market faster, demonstrating how agentic PXM shifts teams from execution‑heavy operations to higher‑value strategic work.

Designed for Control, Governance, and Enterprise Trust

SynapseGo is built on the same enterprise‑grade foundation as the Synapse platform, combining autonomy with governance. Built‑in policy enforcement, validation, and human oversight ensure that brands retain control as AI agents operate at scale, supporting compliance, accountability, and audit readiness.

Over time, enterprises can also extend Synapse with custom agentic workflows tailored to their operating models. Whether created by internal teams, partners, or Syndigo services, SynapseGo serves as the primary interface for interaction and oversight.

“Agentic PXM only delivers value when business users can actually put it to work,” said Tarun Chandrasekhar, Chief Product Officer at Syndigo. “With SynapseGo, we’re making agentic workflows approachable and actionable. Teams can simply state their intent, oversee execution, and stay in control, while Synapse handles the complexity behind the scenes.”

To learn more, visit syndigo.com/agenticpxm and register here for the upcoming webinar.

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps brands, retailers, and distributors drive growth and loyalty through exceptional product experiences. Connecting more than 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers through the industry’s leading commerce data pool, Syndigo delivers the most complete and composable Product Experience Management (PXM) and product MDM solutions. Companies rely on Syndigo to organize and enrich product data, publish it everywhere they sell, and optimize performance through AI‑powered insights. Brands and retailers including J.M. Smucker Company, Dole International, Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Occitane, Unilever, Weber, Boden, Kroger, Sprouts, Menards, and AutoZone drive growth with Syndigo. Learn more at www.syndigo.com.

Media Contact

Walker Sands for Syndigo

syndigo@walkersands.com