Syndigo and DetailPage Partner to Improve Digital Shelf Performance, Conversion, and AI-Powered Search Visibility

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) and commerce data solutions, today announced a partnership with DetailPage, a leading analytics platform that helps brands understand how product content influences shopper behavior, conversion performance, and visibility within AI-powered retailer search experiences.

Through this partnership, Syndigo and DetailPage will enable brands to apply shopper-driven analytics and content improvements directly to their product content workflows, helping teams prioritize improvements that drive measurable outcomes across the digital shelf. By combining DetailPage’s deep analysis of shopper signals with Syndigo’s product content ecosystem, brands can move beyond content compliance to optimize conversion, search relevance, and AI-powered discovery.

DetailPage analyzes large volumes of product content and digital shelf signals to identify the attributes, features, and questions that matter most to shoppers within a category. These insights help brands evaluate how effectively their product content aligns to shopper intent, highlights key value drivers, and answers the questions increasingly surfaced in AI-enhanced retailer search experiences. These insights also help brands analyze competing products, identify content gaps, and differentiate more effectively in crowded categories where small improvements directly impact conversion. DetailPage then fixes search content to improve discovery and recommends image updates that drive improved conversion.

As part of the partnership, Syndigo customers can engage DetailPage services to evaluate and improve product content, with streamlined access to audits, pre-negotiated service rates, and workflows that connect insights back into Syndigo-managed content for ongoing syndication and optimization. This flexible approach allows brands to act immediately while supporting future integration into the Syndigo platform over time. DetailPage will also provide detailed ROI reports including changes to traffic, conversion, sales, and advertising efficiencies that occurred after content changes took effect.

“Brands are being challenged to prove that content investments translate into commercial impact and future-ready visibility,” said Stephen Kaufman, Chief Strategy and Alliances Officer at Syndigo. “Our partnership with DetailPage helps customers understand what shoppers care about, what drives conversion, and how content needs to evolve to perform in AI-powered retailer search. This is one part of Syndigo's broader AI-ready product data strategy, which spans AI-powered and natural language retailer search, open-web GEO, and direct LLM syndication.”

The partnership supports key use cases including product evaluation, prioritization of written content improvements, image evaluation, and strengthening how product data performs across retailer environments where AI-driven discovery is increasingly shaping how shoppers find and evaluate products.

“AI has fundamentally changed how customers search and discover products,” said Spencer Millerberg, CEO of DetailPage. “Partnering with Syndigo allows brands to apply shopper-driven insights directly to their content workflows, helping them improve performance today while adapting to the next generation of AI-powered commerce.”

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps brands, retailers, and distributors drive growth and loyalty through exceptional product experiences. Connecting more than 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers through the industry’s leading commerce data pool, Syndigo delivers the most complete and composable Product Experience Management (PXM) and product MDM solutions. Companies rely on Syndigo to organize and enrich product data, publish it everywhere they sell, and optimize performance through AI-powered insights. Brands and retailers including J.M. Smucker Company, Dole International, Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Occitane, Unilever, Weber, Boden, Kroger, Sprouts, Menards, and AutoZone drive growth with Syndigo. Learn more at www.syndigo.com.

About DetailPage

DetailPage provides search and image content, engineered for AI shopping discovery. This helps brands improve traffic, conversion, and sales performance across retailers and AI-enhanced discovery engines like Amazon, Walmart, ChatGPT, Gemini, Target, Home Depot, and many more. Learn more at www.detailpage.com.