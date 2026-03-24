zerohash Enables Support for USDCx on Canton

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading infrastructure provider powering crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized asset capabilities for financial institutions and enterprise platforms, today announced expanded support for USDCx.Canton , broadening support for the Canton Network . Enterprises built on zerohash can now seamlessly access USDC on the Canton Blockchain.

The Canton Network is a public, privacy-enabled blockchain network (layer 1) designed specifically for institutional finance and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Canton, launched in collaboration with more than 30 financial institutions and service providers, enables compliant, secure, and synchronized transactions across decentralized applications, while maintaining confidentiality and regulatory compliance standards.

zerohash’s integration enables its partners to seamlessly embed USDC on the Canton Network as an onchain settlement and payment instrument. Additionally, zerohash provides seamless interoperability across USDC from other chains to the Canton Network, abstracting away cross-chain bridging. zerohash provides infrastructure to leading enterprise and global financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, Interactive Brokers and Securitize.

“The Canton Network is helping drive the institutional adoption of blockchain, with privacy at its core,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash. “We are pleased to bring USDCx on the Canton Network to our enterprise platforms across brokerage, banks, payment service providers (PSPs) and two-sided marketplaces.”

“As tokenized assets and digital cash converge, institutions need infrastructure that connects liquidity and settlement across networks,” said Eric Saraniecki, Head of Network Strategy at Digital Asset. “Institutions need infrastructure that allows assets, liquidity, and settlement systems to operate seamlessly. zerohash plays a critical role in enabling that connectivity, helping financial institutions interact with Canton-based assets.”

tastytrade is an example of a zerohash powered platform, now enabling instant, real time, 24/7 account funding through USDC on Canton. Pete Mulmat, CEO tastyfx & Managing Director tastytrade Futures said: “Account Funding is an incredible unlock to allow the instant funding of accounts from anywhere in the world, unlocking new customers and new trading opportunities. Expanding support to USDC on Canton is another step towards the evolution of finance, enabling money to move as easily as information.”

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures: zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

About the Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.