Virtu Financial Connects to zerohash, Further Deepening Institutional-Grade Liquidity for Digital Assets

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading digital asset infrastructure platform powering crypto, stablecoin, and tokenization capabilities for financial institutions, today announced that Virtu Financial , a global market maker and liquidity provider across equities, options, fixed income, FX, and digital assets, has joined the zerohash liquidity ecosystem as a market-making partner.

Through this partnership, Virtu now provides liquidity across zerohash’s full liquidity stack, including its central limit order book and RFQ (Request for Quote) systems. The integration further enhances existing pricing depth, execution quality, and market stability for zerohash’s partners, which include broker-dealers, banks, fintech platforms, and payment providers.

Virtu is one of the world’s largest market makers, known for its deep expertise in providing continuous, two-sided liquidity across asset classes. Its participation in zerohash’s liquidity ecosystem reinforces the convergence between traditional financial market structure and digital asset infrastructure.

As digital asset adoption accelerates among retail and institutional investors, execution quality has become a critical differentiator. By integrating Virtu’s liquidity into its platform, zerohash continues to strengthen its ability to deliver deeper liquidity and tighter spreads, as well as more consistent execution during volatile markets.

For zerohash partners, this translates directly into better trading experiences for end customers without additional operational complexity.

“zerohash is the leading infrastructure to financial institutions and enterprises, including Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, Public.com and tastytrade. The partnership further underscores zerohash’s continued focus on delivering the best and most reliable pricing to customers,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash.

“The adoption of digital assets by the broader financial ecosystem continues to take form quicker than most anticipated,” said Scotte Moegling, Head of Business Development for Digital Assets at Virtu Financial. “We are pleased to partner with zerohash, one of the leading crypto venues, as we bring our market making expertise via quality pricing and execution to a growing network of financial institutions.”

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures: zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact: Media@zerohash.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e0aa19-f951-4d1a-9ad3-56279ac2653f