Banking Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26th

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Banking Virtual Investor Conference to be held March 26, 2026.

The event will feature presentations and live Q&A sessions from executives of regional & community banking institutions across the United States. Participating companies will provide insights into their growth strategies, lending environments, and regional market opportunities.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule 1x1 meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"We are pleased to host the Banking Virtual Investor Conference and provide a platform for Regional & Community Banks to share their growth strategies and market insights directly with investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We welcome Kara Kennedy of ClearTrust as our keynote speaker and Alliance Advisors as our event sponsor. We look forward to highlighting a strong lineup of banking leaders from across the country."

March 26th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com