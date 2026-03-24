Stop & Shop Refreshes In-Store Hot Bars as Dinner Destination for Busy Shoppers

QUINCY, Mass., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced updates to its in-store hot bars, transforming them into a meal solution center designed to make dinner easier, more flavorful, and more affordable for busy shoppers. The refreshed offering introduces new comfort-food favorites, globally inspired proteins, and an expanded selection of sides available during peak dinner hours.

Stop & Shop’s hot bars will feature the new comfort-food dinner assortment from 4–7 p.m. daily, including new sous-vide proteins and classic sides designed to create complete meals. New protein options include black pepper steak, Thai coconut chicken thighs, white wine mushroom chicken thighs, bone-in ribs, and pork burnt ends. New side options include mashed potatoes, buttered corn, baked beans, collard greens, and mac & cheese.

As part of the update, the price of hot bar items will drop from $10.99 per pound to $9.99 per pound, delivering greater value to customers looking for convenient meal options without sacrificing quality or variety.

Industry research supports the shift towards more ready-made meal solutions. According to the Food Industry Association’s 2025 findings, Millennial and Gen Z shoppers show strong interest in flavorful, global, and customizable prepared foods. In addition, 28% of shoppers say they now purchase deli-prepared foods from grocery stores as a replacement for dining at a restaurant, more than double the 12% who said the same in 2017.

“Younger shoppers in particular are looking for more variety and restaurant-quality options when it comes to prepared meals,” said Lee Nicholson, Chief Merchant at Stop & Shop. “As customers balance increasingly busy schedules, convenient meal solutions at their local grocery store have become more important than ever. Our hot bar updates provide more variety, strong value and the convenience shoppers are looking for when it’s time to put dinner on the table.”

The refreshed hot bar assortment will be available at more than 250 Stop & Shop stores that currently offer hot bars, with selections varying by location.

The enhanced hot bar concept serves to complement Stop & Shop’s already popular assortment, which will continue to offer favorites during lunch and dinner hours, including hand breaded fried chicken, bone-in wings and boneless chicken in a variety of sauces like buffalo, barbeque, and garlic parmesan.

The hot bar refresh builds on Stop & Shop’s multi-year initiative launched in 2024 to enhance the customer experience, including investments in lower prices, store renovations, and improved in-store service. The updated hot bar offering represents another step in the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding value and high-quality meal solutions for customers.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1546b503-2ebd-44e3-8627-fd86eb782b3a