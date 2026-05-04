Stop & Shop Expands Grocery Delivery for Customers with Uber Eats

QUINCY, Mass., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop has announced a new partnership with Uber Eats to bring enhanced on-demand grocery delivery to customers across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Stop & Shop’s 350+ stores are now live on the Uber Eats marketplace, providing another channel for customers to access thousands of items such as fresh foods, pantry staples, household essentials and alcohol at select locations, with same-day and on-demand delivery options.

The partnership strengthens Stop & Shop’s omnichannel offerings by meeting customers wherever and however they choose to shop, while maintaining the strong local connection Stop & Shop is known for. To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering 40% off Stop & Shop’s shoppers’ first order on Uber Eats (up to $25) using the code Launch40. †. Uber One members enjoy $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders and other exclusive savings.††

“Our partnership with Uber Eats is yet another example of how Stop & Shop is investing in the customer experience. This new service will help us meet customers where they are and make Stop & Shop even more accessible and convenient for our local customers across the Northeast,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop.

Shopping Stop & Shop on Uber Eats is easy. Customers can open Uber Eats in the app or on desktop, click “Grocery” and select a nearby Stop & Shop location and browse a wide assortment of items, add products to cart, choose a delivery time and place the order. Orders are then tracked in real time to customers’ doorsteps. Eligible orders at participating locations also support SNAP/EBT payments.

“Partnering with trusted local retailers like Stop & Shop allows us to bring fresh, affordable groceries and everyday essentials to more customers,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America. “With Stop & Shop now available on Uber Eats, customers can shop a brand they know and love, whether they’re planning ahead or ordering on-the-go.”

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: www.stopandshop.com.

About Uber:

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

†Promo expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM PDT. Valid for 40% off up to max $25 on first order from Stop & Shop’s stores in the Uber Eats app. Order minimum of $40 required (before taxes, fees, and other promotions). Available on your first order only. Orders scheduled ahead of time must be delivered before the expiration date to qualify. Taxes and fees still apply. Pickup orders excluded. Terms are subject to change. Other exclusions may apply.

††Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for details.