Stop & Shop Releases 2025 Impact Report

QUINCY, Mass., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today released its 2025 Impact Report, showcasing the company’s dedication to caring for the customers, associates, and the communities it serves. The report highlights key efforts to eliminate hunger, promote healthy living, strengthen local neighborhoods, and advance sustainability. It also underscores the important role Stop & Shop plays as a community partner and its dedication to “feeding it forward” through meaningful programs and partnerships.

Highlights from Stop & Shop’s 2025 Impact Report include:

Continued growth of the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program, which expanded its support to over 280 schools and serves over 43,800 students and families each month, providing those in need with consistent access to healthy food. Stop & Shop has donated a total of $7.6 million through the program since its inception in 2019.

Stop & Shop also proudly supported its 12 regional food bank partners with financial contributions, product donations, and hands-on help throughout the year. In 2025, the brand donated more than $4.3 million plus over 18 million pounds of food to its food bank partners, equating to more than 23 million meals.

Through its commitment to community wellness, the Stop & Shop Nutrition Partners (a team of registered dietitians) reached thousands of customers by hosting 110 educational webinars with 18,650 virtual attendees, and 115 dietitian community events.

The Stop & Shop Pharmacy team administered over 240,000 immunizations to help protect community health and hosted more than 520 offsite immunization clinics in underserved communities. The Pharmacy team also hosted 20 vaccination clinics at School Food Pantry Partner locations, delivering 690 flu shots, including 275 to neighbors without insurance.

Stop & Shop added an inaugural Support Office Awards of Excellence to the tradition of recognizing associate talent and commitment. More than 30 support office individuals were recognized for their exceptional performance by their leaders and their peers.



To support associates of all abilities, their families, and allies, Stop & Shop launched the ABLE ARG (Abilities Beyond Limits & Expectations). The group advanced awareness and inclusion through learning sessions, resource sharing, and storytelling initiatives, including the “ABLE to Tell My Story” panel, where associates shared personal experiences of living with or supporting loved ones with disabilities.

Over 1,900 associates volunteered more than 5,900 hours across more than 145 different organizations, strengthening partnerships with local nonprofits.





“2025 was an incredible year for Stop & Shop as we continued to focus on caring for our customers, our communities, and one another,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We made meaningful strides in improving the customer experience and elevating the way we operate our stores. Most importantly, we remained true to who we are. As a caring neighbor, we used every opportunity to make a positive impact and to support community wellbeing. I’m tremendously proud of what our team accomplished, and I look forward to building an even stronger, more positive impact together with our associates and partners.”

To access Stop & Shop’s full 2025 Impact Report, visit here.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: www.stopandshop.com.

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