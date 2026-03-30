Stop & Shop Celebrates Spring with Seasonal Savings & A Free In-Store Offer

QUINCY, Mass., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is helping customers celebrate the arrival of spring with seasonal savings and limited-time, in-store offers designed to make family meals affordable and delicious. From an Easter dinner for eight people for under $40 – including the ham – to a free loaf of garlic bread for National Garlic Bread Day, Stop & Shop is delivering value across its 360 store locations.

An Easter Feast for Eight for Under $40

This spring, Stop & Shop is making it easier for families to gather around the table with a complete Easter feast for eight people for less than $40 — that’s less than $5 per person. At the center of the meal is a spiral sliced ham priced at just 99¢ per pound.

Customers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island can enjoy Stop & Shop Spiral Sliced Half Ham (bone-in) for 99¢ per pound, while customers in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey can find Cook’s Spiral Sliced Half Ham (bone-in) for the same price. A 12-pound ham — enough to feed about eight people — costs roughly $12.

To round out the holiday table, Stop & Shop shoppers can fill their carts with:

1 48 oz. package Stop & Shop Cubed Butternut Squash

1 32 oz. bag Stop & Shop Broccoli Florets

2 24oz. packages Stop & Shop Microwavable Mashed Potatoes

12 count Stop & Shop Dinner Rolls

1 Stop & Shop Bakery Hand-Decorated Single Layer Cake





The offer is available across all Stop & Shop stores, now through April 9th.

“Spring is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate and share meals,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “At Stop & Shop, our goal is to make the special occasions and everyday moments easier and more affordable for our shoppers. We’re proud of how we’re helping our communities gather around great food – for less.”

Lowest Price Guarantee on Spiral Sliced Ham

To ensure customers get the best deal possible for their holiday, Stop & Shop is offering a Lowest Price Guarantee on spiral-sliced hams. If customers find a lower advertised price on ham at any competitor, Stop & Shop will match that price on a comparable ham when shoppers bring in the ad.* As with the Easter feast for eight, this offer is also available from now through April 9th.

Free Bread for National Garlic Bread Day

After the Easter holiday this spring, Stop & Shop is also celebrating National Garlic Bread Day with a special in-store promotion. From April 17 through April 23, customers who check in at the Savings Station kiosk at any Stop & Shop store will receive a digital coupon automatically loaded to their Stop & Shop GO Rewards account for one free loaf of Stop & Shop’s freshly baked Garlic Bread or freshly baked Italian Bread, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

Customers must check in using their existing GO Rewards account – or, for customers who don’t yet have an account, they can sign up for one right on-the-spot at the Savings Station.

With seasonal savings and more exciting free, in-store offers, Stop & Shop continues to help its customers enjoy great food at a great value.

*Stop & Shop’s Lowest Price Guarantee on spiral-sliced hams matches any lower price shoppers bring in store from a competitor’s ad—for a comparable ham—at checkout. Other restrictions apply. Limit 2 per customer. See your local store associate for details. Offer valid 3/27/26–4/9/26.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: stopandshop.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99810979-beff-416f-8e10-e7d6cc410c51