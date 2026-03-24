Anthem Properties Group and Arrowleaf Real Estate Partner on Prime Industrial Development in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Properties and Arrowleaf are partnering on a new industrial development in Calgary, a construction-ready, 438,300 square foot, state-of-the-art, A-class industrial space on 20.8 acres in Calgary’s South Foothills East Industrial district.

The development is the first phase in a larger, master-planned industrial development by Anthem called Glenmore Yards, a 95.6-acre site acquired by Anthem in 2022. At full build out, Glenmore Yards will accommodate approximately 1.7M SF of A-class, small to medium format warehouses, flex office/industrial space and ancillary retail.

This first phase is a three-building project that both companies aim to build and hold, long term. With development and building permits in hand, early-stage construction activity is underway. The first phase will deliver a significant amount of small and medium format showroom and warehouse space across three buildings, with unit sizes starting at 7,000 square feet, a format with limited availability in Calgary.

Buildings 1 and 3 will feature small format bays from 7,400 to 11,000 SF, ideal for businesses requiring showroom space with retail exposure. Building 2 provides medium-format warehouse space with 14,300 SF bays, catering to a wide range of operational needs.

With industrial vacancy in Calgary at just 3.8%, coupled with rising rents and limited new supply of sub-30,000 SF bays, this project is positioned to capture robust tenant demand.

“In today’s real estate market, successful investments require partnership alignment, discipline, and execution,” said Robert Harrison, COO, Arrowleaf. “Industrial fundamentals in Calgary remain compelling, but the margin for error is tighter than it’s been in years. That makes trusted partnerships essential. Working alongside Anthem allows us to combine local market insight, development expertise, and a shared long-term perspective to manage risk thoughtfully and deliver high-quality space where demand is real and durable.”

“Glenmore Yards is an exciting, state-of-the-art small and medium format industrial development in Calgary’s South Foothills that will bring much-needed space to a central, high-visibility location in the city,” said Joe O’Brien, Anthem Properties Senior Director of Asset Management and Investment. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Arrowleaf on a second development, strengthening this important relationship as we deliver Great Space in Alberta.”

This is one of the largest industrial land parcels in southeast Calgary, strategically located at the intersection of Glenmore Trail and Barlow Trail. With flexible unit sizes, the development aims to attract a broad tenant base and deliver much needed supply for small to mid-bay users serving Calgary’s growing population.

Key features will include high dock-to-drive-in ratio for efficient loading; functional 28’-32’ clear ceiling heights and abundant storefront glazing. Prominent positioning of these buildings will deliver unmatched visibility and access in the SE industrial submarket. The site offers best in class connectivity to major transportation routes including Glenmore Trail, Barlow Trail, Deerfoot Trail, 52nd Street SE and Stoney Trail and sits less than 3 km from the CPR Intermodal Facility.

Adding to Anthem’s 1.8M square feet of Western Canadian industrial portfolio and Arrowleaf’s 1.3M square foot industrial portfolio, the project benefits from the experience of both companies, supported by a dedicated Alberta-based team with a track record of execution.

Pre-leasing has begun and completion is anticipated in mid-2027.

For more details: Glenmore Yards Business Park - Anthem Properties

About Arrowleaf:

Arrowleaf is a real estate investment firm managing over 2.1 million square feet of multi-family, industrial, retail, and office properties throughout Canada. With roots dating back to 1953, the firm is the real estate investment arm of a Vernon, BC based private family enterprise that includes operating businesses in the domestic and international automotive/tire and the moving/logistics sectors (Kal Tire and BigSteelBox). Arrowleaf maintains a long-term investment perspective and is committed to acquiring and developing properties that drive regional growth and support sustained operational performance. www.arrowleaf.com

About Anthem Properties:

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company of 850+ people driven by creativity, passion, and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 400 residential and commercial projects across North America. Our growing residential portfolio includes 44,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from mixed-use residential to townhome, rental and single-family homes. We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space, and our land portfolio includes more than 60 communities, spanning 9,100 acres across Canada and the United States. We are Growing Places.

Cori Howard Communications, for Arrowleaf Elisha McCallum, Anthem Properties Phone: 778-987-1345 Mobile: 778-668-0185 Email: cori@corihowardcommunications.com Email: emccallum@anthemproperties.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fc5815e-9f28-448c-b868-057241733ffa



