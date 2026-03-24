Turning Any Smartphone into a Professional Identity Verification Device: Regula Updates Mobile Document Authenticator 1120M

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile identity checks are becoming essential across many industries, from border control to car rental and SIM card activation. Yet organizations often face a practical trade-off between mobility and the quality of identity verification (IDV). The redesigned Mobile Document Authenticator Regula 1120M addresses this challenge by turning smartphones into professional IDV devices capable of performing full document and biometric checks in the field.





Mobile Document Authenticator Regula 1120M turns any smartphone into a professional identity verification device

With the global trend toward enhanced mobility and faster access to services, organizations increasingly need to verify identity documents outside fixed checkpoints — at borders, in the field, during on-site inspections, or during customer onboarding. Yet deploying professional IDV tools in mobile environments remains difficult.

Government agencies and businesses often face strict procurement procedures, platform restrictions, and approved-device policies that limit which hardware can be used operationally. As a result, many organizations are forced to compromise: either simplify field verification procedures or deploy specialized equipment that is costly, difficult to scale, and incompatible with existing mobile device fleets.

The updated Mobile Document Authenticator Regula 1120M eliminates this trade-off by introducing an out-of-the-box operational model for mobile document authentication. The solution enables organizations to transform any smartphone into a professional mobile workstation for document and identity verification — without redesigning their mobile infrastructure or replacing existing devices.

A revised approach to mobile verification

The Regula 1120M represents a significant evolution of Regula’s mobile document verification technology. Rather than relying on specialized handheld inspection devices, the system uses a smartphone as the core computing platform, turning it into a fully functional verification tool powered by Regula’s forensic-grade IDV software.

This approach allows organizations to deploy professional document authentication capabilities wherever identity checks are required. The kit can be helpful outside traditional inspection desks or office environments among:

Border control and immigration authorities.

Law enforcement and mobile inspection units.

Government agencies conducting identity checks in the field.

Airlines, airports, and transportation operators.

Telecom operators performing SIM registration or KYC checks.

Mobility, car rental, and sharing services.

Hospitality and travel sectors.





A complete IDV workflow

Unlike typical mobile verification applications that rely solely on a phone’s camera, Regula 1120M transforms the smartphone into a professional-grade inspection device.

The authenticator is delivered with Regula’s software stack pre-integrated, including:

Regula Document Reader SDK with the Automated Authenticity Checks (AAC) module to verify the identity document is genuine.

with the Automated Authenticity Checks (AAC) module to verify the identity document is genuine. Regula Face SDK for biometric face matching to ensure identity consistency.

for biometric face matching to ensure identity consistency. Regula IDV Platform which enables organizations to connect mobile inspections to their existing IDV infrastructure.





Together, these technologies create a complete IDV workflow that combines document authenticity checks and biometric identity verification within a single mobile process.

The Regula 1120M also features a dual power architecture, combining a built-in battery in the device with the ability to draw power from the connected smartphone during operation. This design supports extended field work while maintaining mobility.

“When redesigning the Regula 1120M, we intentionally revisited the traditional model of mobile verification. Instead of introducing yet another dedicated device or separate workflow, we focused on enabling professional identity checks using smartphones that organizations already approve and deploy,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula. “At the same time, our goal was to help unify verification processes. By combining a smartphone-based inspection module with a complete software stack and integration into centralized IDV infrastructure, organizations can standardize how identity checks are performed, maintain consistent verification logic, and manage verification results within a single system rather than across fragmented tools.”

To learn more about the redesigned Regula 1120M and mobile identity verification capabilities, visit Regula’s website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9e7b8da-3ac2-458f-aee0-c76c0d6d8e0a