Nexxen DSP Delivers Full-Funnel Performance with AI-Powered Optimization and Incrementality Measurement

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today highlighted the full-funnel performance capabilities available within its demand-side platform (“DSP”), Nexxen DSP. The capabilities span a set of integrated and AI-led optimization, measurement and reporting tools, enabling advertisers and media buyers to maximize outcomes while reducing in-flight manual work.

Full-funnel performance brings together multiple DSP assets to help brands make the most of their media dollars and better understand the factors driving results, including:

In-Flight Optimization (“IFO”): Unify offline signals and optimize campaigns in real time

Unify offline signals and optimize campaigns in real time Performance Algorithms from nexAI: Maximize campaign effectiveness leveraging Nexxen’s suite of AI-driven tools, no matter the KPI

Maximize campaign effectiveness leveraging Nexxen’s suite of AI-driven tools, no matter the KPI Auto-Allocation: Automatically optimize toward the best performing tactics

Automatically optimize toward the best performing tactics Incrementality Testing via Ghost Bidding: Determine which tactics are driving the strongest performance

Determine which tactics are driving the strongest performance nexAI-Powered In-Platform Reporting: Equip teams with data and insights to make informed decisions



Unlike traditional performance stacks, where optimization and measurement can live in separate tools, Nexxen’s approach is holistic, powered by unique data from both the demand- and supply-sides of its tech stack. Leveraging signals from sources including automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data as well as audience insights from Nexxen Discovery, Nexxen's unified platform can inform smarter decisions and deliver more meaningful results.

“Fragmentation has made performance measurement increasingly difficult, particularly when viewing takes place in a CTV environment and conversion takes place later on another device – connecting TV exposure to downstream actions is rarely straightforward,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Customer Officer, Nexxen. “Full-funnel performance in Nexxen DSP helps advertisers optimize while campaigns are in flight and measure real lift, ultimately connecting upper-funnel impact to lower-funnel outcomes. As a result, our clients can see the whole picture – understanding which channels and tactics are creating demand, and which are converting it.”

“Attribution modelling only goes so far in understanding our return on investment. Nexxen DSP’s incrementality feature gives our clients the clearest understanding of their performance, so we can focus on spending on the audiences that drive outcomes,” said Justin Manus, Chief Technology Officer, Tinuiti.

The full-funnel performance suite is available now within Nexxen DSP, with additional enhancements planned throughout the year.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.



Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the performance of the Nexxen DSP, its AI-powered optimization capabilities and any benefits or insights associated with such offerings as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s offerings and products and platforms including the Nexxen AI capabilities, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Management Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global conflicts and war, including the war and hostilities between the U.S. Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Smith

Vice President, Communications

csmith@nexxen.com

