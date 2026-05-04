Nexxen and ADvolution Bring Influencer Engagement to Programmatic Political Campaigns

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced an exclusive partnership with fandom intelligence provider ADvolution to make audience segments that amplify influencer reach available in Nexxen’s demand-side platform (“DSP”), Nexxen DSP.

Fandom communities are where opinions form, narratives spread and cultural cues gain momentum. That influence is increasingly measurable: according to Pew Research Center, one in five Americans regularly gets news from influencers on social media, rising to 37% among adults ages 18 to 29. As both programmatic execution and influencer marketing become more central to political advertising, the collaboration between Nexxen and ADvolution gives campaigns access to culturally informed, interest-driven segments aligned with these influential personalities. When complemented with traditional voter data and contextual signals, political advertisers can reach voters more effectively, programmatically activating and measuring campaigns within a single environment.

“Traditional voter data helps define audiences, fandom signals tell you what moves them,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Customer Officer, Nexxen. “Our partnership with ADvolution provides political advertisers a way to reach communities that form around influential personalities, so campaigns can show up in high-attention environments and deliver messaging that reflects the cultural context surrounding those moments.”

“We are incredibly excited to see this application in the political sector, empowering campaigns to engage voters within the communities and shared interests that shape their worldviews,” said Alex Chatfield, Co-founder and President, ADvolution. “For too long, high-value audiences have remained invisible to traditional targeting. By integrating our fandom signals into the Nexxen DSP, we are finally giving advertisers the tools to target those 'hard-to-reach' communities where true influence and conversation reside. The partnership with Nexxen is a strong validation of ADvolution's intelligence and our mission to unlock the power of digital subcultures to drive value across the ecosystem.”

The Nexxen Data Platform gives political buyers a precise, insight-driven path, from voter identification to measurable impact. Using Nexxen Discovery, Nexxen’s proprietary audience discovery tool, campaigns can pinpoint the right voter audiences – whether the goal is persuasion, mobilization, fundraising or issue advocacy – through insights grounded in real voter behavior. From there, advertisers can activate a broad range of audience segments (including those from ADvolution) across Connected TV (“CTV”), mobile and in-app environments, reducing waste and extending reach. Advanced measurement capabilities close the loop, helping campaigns continuously optimize for efficiency and demonstrate tangible results at every stage.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

About ADvolution

ADvolution is a cultural intelligence and technology company modernizing advertising for talent, brands, and agencies. Our AI-native platform for talent-driven advertising, is fueled by robust fandom data. We decode the dynamics of modern fan communities—helping brands identify culturally relevant partnerships, enabling talent to translate their influence into new growth opportunities, and unlocking the power of digital subcultures across the marketing ecosystem.

ADvolution was founded by a unique collective of adtech veterans, serial entrepreneurs, and celebrity talent and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit https://ad-volution.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated benefits related to Nexxen’s partnership with Advolution as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: risks related to not realizing the anticipated benefits of Nexxen’s partnership with ADvolution, negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheler@nexxen.com